Around the AFC North: First Week of Training Camp Headlines for Ravens' Division Rivals

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit Sign Lucrative Contracts
The Browns re-signed their two best defensive backs during the first week of training camp.
Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward agreed to a two-year $62.2 million deal that includes $52.3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The agreement makes Ward the NFL's highest-paid defensive back.
Grant Delpit, who has started 78 games at safety over the past five seasons for Cleveland, signed a three-year extension worth a reported $16 million per season, with $35 million guaranteed.
There was speculation that Ward might be traded before signing a new deal, especially after the Browns traded All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. However, Ward said he's ready to roll with Cleveland's new-look defense.
"Myles is a great friend of mine and a great player," Ward said via Cleveland’s Fox 8 and The Associated Press. "But he's not on the team now, and I'm all in for Cleveland. Whoever's here, that's who we go fight with, and that's who we go work with."
Ward has made a quick impression on Head Coach Todd Monken, who's in his first year with Cleveland after three years as the Ravens' Offensive Coordinator.
"He (Ward) has unbelievable tracking speed, can play the ball in the air, and his ability to break on the ball means you can't be late with your throws," Monken said.
Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart's Injury Won't End His Season
Shemar Stewart suffered another tough break on the first day of camp when he hyperextended his left knee and was carted off the field. Head Coach Zac Taylor said Stewart would miss a number of weeks, but the injury won't be season ending.
"Hard to see him go down like that, but the good news is we'll be getting him back sooner rather than later," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.
Stewart never found his footing during his rookie 2025 season. A contract dispute kept him off the field until training camp had already started. Then, Stewart suffered a right ankle injury in Week 2 that forced him to miss the next four games. In eight games as a rookie, Stewart made five starts and had just one sack.
The Bengals revamped their defense during the offseason, by trading for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence while signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, and safety Bryan Cook. Stewart may become a contributor when he returns, but he'll have to overcome another setback.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones Returns From Serious Neck Injury
After being sidelined for eight months with a serious neck injury, offensive tackle Broderick Jones returned to practice last week.
Jones was Pittsburgh's starting right tackle until suffering his injury in Week 12. He underwent surgery, and there was concern that the injury could end his career. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Jones would be eased back into action but having him back was a major plus.
"I think it speaks volume for Broderick and what he's been doing here the last couple of months," McCarthy said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "When a player comes off of a medical clearance, you can't just go to a hundred miles an hour."
Jones has been taking snaps at both tackle spots, as the Steelers establish their starting front five. Pittsburgh selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor with its first-round pick this year. Troy Fautanu is Pittsburgh's returning starting left tackle, while Dylan Cook worked with the first team at right tackle during the first week of camp.