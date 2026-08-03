Around the AFC North: First Week of Training Camp Headlines for Ravens' Division Rivals

Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart's Injury Won't End His Season

Shemar Stewart suffered another tough break on the first day of camp when he hyperextended his left knee and was carted off the field. Head Coach Zac Taylor said Stewart would miss a number of weeks, but the injury won't be season ending.

"Hard to see him go down like that, but the good news is we'll be getting him back sooner rather than later," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

Stewart never found his footing during his rookie 2025 season. A contract dispute kept him off the field until training camp had already started. Then, Stewart suffered a right ankle injury in Week 2 that forced him to miss the next four games. In eight games as a rookie, Stewart made five starts and had just one sack.