Around the AFC North: Zac Taylor Defends Orlando Brown Jr. After Joe Burrow Takes Preseason Hits

Head Coach Zac Taylor defended Brown after watching the tape and expects him to raise his game.

"I think he's motivated to give us the best version of himself," Taylor said via Zach Pressnell of Cincinnati Bengals on SI. "He's been a strong leader on this team. And I think anytime something doesn't go perfectly, he wears it and takes ownership for it."

Brown played his first three NFL seasons (2018-2020) with the Ravens as a starting right tackle before requesting a trade due to his desire to play left tackle.

After two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 30-year-old Brown signed with Cincinnati, where he has been the past three seasons. He's entering the final year of a four-year, reported $64 million deal and Taylor believes in Brown's ability to protect Burrow's blindside.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs the past three seasons and know how important Burrow's health is to their fortunes in 2026.