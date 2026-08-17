Around the AFC North: Zac Taylor Defends Orlando Brown Jr. After Joe Burrow Takes Preseason Hits

Cincinnati Bengals: Rough Start for Orlando Brown Jr. Raises Questions About Joe Burrow's Protection
Protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is crucial for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he took more hits than planned in their preseason opener.
Burrow played just two series during the Bengals' 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and was sacked once and took another hit while throwing. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was beaten on both plays.
Head Coach Zac Taylor defended Brown after watching the tape and expects him to raise his game.
"I think he's motivated to give us the best version of himself," Taylor said via Zach Pressnell of Cincinnati Bengals on SI. "He's been a strong leader on this team. And I think anytime something doesn't go perfectly, he wears it and takes ownership for it."
Brown played his first three NFL seasons (2018-2020) with the Ravens as a starting right tackle before requesting a trade due to his desire to play left tackle.
After two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 30-year-old Brown signed with Cincinnati, where he has been the past three seasons. He's entering the final year of a four-year, reported $64 million deal and Taylor believes in Brown's ability to protect Burrow's blindside.
The Bengals have missed the playoffs the past three seasons and know how important Burrow's health is to their fortunes in 2026.
"I think anytime Joe gets hit, all those guys are trying to figure out what they can do better," Taylor said. "And we all are. None of us want to be in that position. There's things that we can always do to help those guys work."
Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders Will Takes His Turn As Starter
Head Coach Todd Monken is still deciding on his starting quarterback for the regular season, and Shedeur Sanders will get his turn at bat this week.
Sanders will start against the Buffalo Bills in Saturday's preseason game, and it will be an important audition in his competition with Deshaun Watson. Monken wants to see continued improvement from both quarterbacks and says the battle remains close.
Watson started the preseason opener and led two scoring drives during a 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Watson also lost a fumble, however. Sanders went 6-of-11 for 79 yards with an interception.
"It would be unfair to go into the next game and not give Shedeur that opportunity (to start)," Monken said on Sunday via the Browns’ website. "We owe it to both players who have really handled it well and competed at a high level."
This is a big week for Sanders in his bid to secure the starting job. The Browns will have a joint practice with the Bills on Thursday, allowing both quarterbacks to put more plays on tape against an opponent.
"I'm just excited to get reps," Sanders said. "I'm excited for this week."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Young Quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard Play Well in First NFL Action
The Steelers know Aaron Rodgers is their starter, but how will the rest of their quarterback depth chart look?
Rookie Drew Allar and second-year signal caller Will Howard were both impressive to open the preseason. Replacing veteran Mason Rudolph after Pittsburgh's first two series, Allar completed 10 of 13 attempts for 153 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in Pittsburgh's 28-9 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Howard also looked good in his three series, completing seven of nine for 86 yards. After missing the 2025 preseason with a fractured pinkie finger, Howard took advantage of his reps against the Packers. He ran a successful two-minute scoring drive before halftime, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Lew Nichols.
The Steelers are unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster and have decisions to make. But Head Coach Mike McCarthy was pleased to see both young quarterbacks gain confidence.
"I thought as far as the way they took the play, commanded the huddle. ... I thought they were very poised," McCarthy said of Howard and Allar, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "Will responded. ... He did a good job overcoming some long down on distances, and I thought his two-minute drill was outstanding. And I thought Drew played very, very well."