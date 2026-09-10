'Ravens Game Plan' Premiers for 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens will debut "Ravens Game Plan," a brand-new half-hour television program that gives Ravens fans across the region an exclusive look into the coaches' preparation each week of the 2026 season.

Premiering this weekend and featuring head coach Jesse Minter as a weekly guest, the show includes film breakdowns, coaching insights and expert analysis of the team's latest game, along with what to watch for in the week ahead. Each episode will also feature an Xs and Os segment led by a rotation of Ravens coordinators or assistant coaches, taking fans inside the film room through the eyes of the staff working with the team every day.

New "Voice of the Ravens" Kyle Youmans – who joined the organization in June after spending the past seven seasons (2019-25) with the Dallas Cowboys' media team as a TV host, producer and reporter – will host "Ravens Game Plan."

"The purpose of 'Ravens Game Plan' each week is to provide fans an inside look they can't get anywhere else," Youmans stated. "Whether it's through in-depth interviews, film study with coaches or insight into game-by-game strategies, Ravens fans will be able to connect with the coaching staff and see the game unfold in an entirely new way."

WBAL-TV will air the show, produced by Ravens Productions, at 11:30 a.m. each Sunday – setting the scene for gameday just hours before kickoff. The weekly show will also broadcast on 12 Ravens television affiliates (listed below) across the region.

"We are very excited for the return of a coaches show, especially with new head coach Jesse Minter," Ravens director of production Matt Brevet stated. "It was important to Jesse that the show wasn't just focused on the head coach, but the coordinators and assistants who work hard every week to prepare the players and produce a great on-field product. We're thrilled to be able to give fans this unique perspective."

Additionally, the organization's Emmy Award-winning flagship program "Ravens Report," hosted by Shelby Lasso, returns for another season in 2026. The magazine-style show showcases life in the NFL, with behind-the-scenes access to players and coaches as they prepare for each week's opponent.

For more information on Ravens programming, visit baltimoreravens.com/broadcast.