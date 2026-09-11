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Baltimore Ravens and Xfinity Announce Partnership Featuring Naming Right to the Xfinity FlockYard at M&T Bank Stadium

Sep 11, 2026 at 01:55 PM
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The Baltimore Ravens and Xfinity announced Friday a new partnership, naming Xfinity as a proud WiFi partner of the Baltimore Ravens. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, connectivity and delivering exceptional experiences for Ravens fans. As part of the partnership, Xfinity holds naming rights to the Xfinity FlockYard, M&T Bank Stadium's premier outside-the-stadium hospitality destination.

"When it comes to connectivity and innovation, Xfinity has become one of the most trusted brands, and we're excited to welcome them as a new WiFi partner of the Baltimore Ravens," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "The Xfinity FlockYard is one of the most exciting gathering spaces at M&T Bank Stadium and powering it with Xfinity's best-in-class features will further enhance the experience for our guests. Together with Xfinity, we look forward to continuing to elevate gameday for all fans."

"We're proud to partner with the Baltimore Ravens to create memorable experiences for one of the most energetic and passionate fan bases in sports," said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Engagement, Comcast. "From powering the Xfinity FlockYard with reliable Xfinity WiFi and enterprise grade Comcast Business solutions to supporting programs that engage, inspire and connect fans throughout the season, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to bringing Baltimore fans closer to the moments that matter most."

Partnership Highlights

  • Xfinity FlockYard: Xfinity secures naming rights to M&T Bank Stadium's premier outside-the-stadium hospitality space. The venue features Xfinity WiFi with high-speed connectivity serving guests and business customers, provided by Comcast Business infrastructure and solutions.
  • Ravens Kickoff Week, presented by Xfinity: Xfinity serves as the title sponsor for season-opening festivities, including local community events and the 2026 Ravens Kickoff Watch Party at M&T Bank Stadium for the regular season home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 13.
  • The Ravens Rising Stars Relay, presented by Xfinity: Xfinity takes on title sponsorship of the Ravens' popular high school football competition, held at every Ravens home game, reflecting a shared commitment to engaging and inspiring the next generation of players and fans across the Baltimore community.
  • Ravens Wired, presented by Xfinity: Xfinity becomes the title sponsor of the Emmy Award-winning behind-the-scenes series.

Additional fan engagement initiatives, branded activations and programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans interested in experiencing the Xfinity FlockYard can find more information at BaltimoreRavens.com/tickets/hospitality.

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