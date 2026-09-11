Baltimore Ravens and Xfinity Announce Partnership Featuring Naming Right to the Xfinity FlockYard at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens and Xfinity announced Friday a new partnership, naming Xfinity as a proud WiFi partner of the Baltimore Ravens. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, connectivity and delivering exceptional experiences for Ravens fans. As part of the partnership, Xfinity holds naming rights to the Xfinity FlockYard, M&T Bank Stadium's premier outside-the-stadium hospitality destination.

"When it comes to connectivity and innovation, Xfinity has become one of the most trusted brands, and we're excited to welcome them as a new WiFi partner of the Baltimore Ravens," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "The Xfinity FlockYard is one of the most exciting gathering spaces at M&T Bank Stadium and powering it with Xfinity's best-in-class features will further enhance the experience for our guests. Together with Xfinity, we look forward to continuing to elevate gameday for all fans."