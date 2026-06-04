Why Trenton Simpson Feels This Will Be His Breakout Year

Trenton Simpson was 21 years old when the Ravens drafted him.
He's about to turn 25 on June 14 and much has transpired since he arrived as a third-round pick from Clemson.
The likeable linebacker is older, stronger, and better. He's been through ups and downs that have tested him, like losing his starting job early last season before bouncing back with strong play down the stretch.
Still in great spirits and terrific shape, Simpson has never felt more comfortable playing defense for the Ravens. His quickness running to the football and his muscular, jacked body have stood out during the OTA practices that have been open to the media.
When Simpson says he expects 2026 to be his best season, it's easy to believe him.
"My mentality in Year 4 is great," Simpson said. "My maturity, understanding and preparation with everything is better – how to lift weights, how to eat and take care of my body. I know it's showing because I feel so much faster. I feel like I'm ahead out there."
There is competition for playing time next to Pro Bowl inside linebacker Roquan Smith, and Simpson wants to play as much as possible. Teddye Buchanan started 13 games as a rookie in 2025, but he is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury in Week 15.
Organized Team Activities are giving Simpson a head start on the field and he loves new Head Coach Jesse Minter's defensive scheme. Simpson believes his versatility will play well in Minter's scheme, as a linebacker who can help the defense in multiple ways. He had a career-high 2.5 sacks last season, along with 66 tackles, and wants to have a bigger impact as a pass rusher.
"That's what I did at Clemson a lot, moved around, came off the edge," Simpson said. "I came from college really as a standup D-end who moved.
"I've always loved to spy the quarterback. The more versatile you are, being on the edge, in the box, wherever can help a defense. I need to know all the spots. We're going to play quarterbacks who scramble. I believe I'm the guy on this team who can go get any quarterback. As long as I show that to the coaches and they gain that trust in me, I'll be ready to roll."
Simpson said he has gained just three pounds this offseason, from 239 to 242, but all of it looks like muscle. Putting in the work has never been Simpson's problem, and he's entering a contract year hoping to have his best season at an opportune time.
Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver spent the past two seasons as the Miami Dolphins' coordinator. Since returning to Baltimore, he has been impressed with Simpson's demeanor and confidence.
"I remember 'Trent' as a rookie, and his growth and development from where I remember him to where he is now has just been astronomical," Weaver said. "It's a credit to him, how hard he's worked.
"I'm just incredibly proud of that kid, just knowing where he was as a rookie and how green he was and just how much growth there's been schematically overall. There's just been leaps and bounds of growth."
Much will transpire over the summer, but Simpson looks ready to seize the moment. He's excited about Baltimore's defense and expects to carve out a consistent role as either a starter or rotational linebacker, believing he can become an impact player.
"This defense is going to be very special," Simpson said. "If we can continue to work, we're going to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL. The system, the scheme, it's built toward the players' best suits, what they do best.
"I don't want to ever look back. I want to take what I did from the previous years and take that jump. I want people to say, 'This is why we drafted him. It's all come together.' That's my goal."