Why Trenton Simpson Feels This Will Be His Breakout Year

Simpson said he has gained just three pounds this offseason, from 239 to 242, but all of it looks like muscle. Putting in the work has never been Simpson's problem, and he's entering a contract year hoping to have his best season at an opportune time.

Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver spent the past two seasons as the Miami Dolphins' coordinator. Since returning to Baltimore, he has been impressed with Simpson's demeanor and confidence.

"I remember 'Trent' as a rookie, and his growth and development from where I remember him to where he is now has just been astronomical," Weaver said. "It's a credit to him, how hard he's worked.

"I'm just incredibly proud of that kid, just knowing where he was as a rookie and how green he was and just how much growth there's been schematically overall. There's just been leaps and bounds of growth."

Much will transpire over the summer, but Simpson looks ready to seize the moment. He's excited about Baltimore's defense and expects to carve out a consistent role as either a starter or rotational linebacker, believing he can become an impact player.

"This defense is going to be very special," Simpson said. "If we can continue to work, we're going to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL. The system, the scheme, it's built toward the players' best suits, what they do best.