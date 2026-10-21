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News & Notes: Cam Jurgens Excited to Play After Concussion and 'Whirlwind' Trade

Oct 21, 2026 at 05:44 PM
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by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
C Cam Jurgens
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens has a new team but feels like his old self.

The veteran center had his first full practice with the Ravens on Wednesday after clearing the concussion protocol. It was another step toward Jurgens making first start with the Ravens on Sunday after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 7.

Being traded after suffering a concussion in his last game with the Eagles has made the last 10 days anything but normal. But Jurgens is excited for his likely Ravens debut at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

"It's been a wild process," Jurgens said. "Has anybody been traded while they're in the concussion protocol?

"It just feels so good to be out of this protocol and start to feel a little bit like myself again. I love it here, enjoying it. Anytime you get traded it's such a crazy, whirlwind experience. But this is such a good organization. I'm happy, excited to be here."

Jurgens is a two-time Pro Bowler, and his arrival will allow rookie Vega Ioane to return to his natural position at right guard. It's a win-win for both players and for Baltimore's entire offensive line. The 27-year-old Jurgens spent some time at guard with the Eagles, but center is his best position, and he likes Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.

"I feel comfortable there," Jurgens said. "I played one season at right guard, played a little left guard this year, but it feels natural to be back at center.

"I like it (Baltimore's system). It's a lot of aggression, speed, flying off the ball, attacking the defense."

The Ravens believe Jurgens has a leg up because he's been in multiple systems in recent years with the Eagles. He's also had two weeks to learn Baltimore's scheme before playing.

Jurgens believes he's had enough time to learn the offense, but it has required extra time in his playbook and watching film.

"It's like a new language," Jurgens said. "It's like I'm speaking English, and the next day, I'm learning Mandarin.

"Everything's new, and I think it's always tough when you're going through a concussion. But I'm excited, feeling better, more like myself. The team itself, it's a really good team. I'm excited to see what I can bring."

Trenton Simpson Predicts Huge Game Against Bengals for Trey Hendrickson

After five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson will face them on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Ravens.

Hendrickson's teammates expect a dominant performance.

"For him it's about to be one of those ones – multiple sack games," linebacker Trenton Simpson said. "I'm calling it. I'm excited to see the celebration he does."

Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell knows what it feels like to play against a former team. Campbell said it's impossible not to feel extra emotions when you face a former team, even if you're a low-key person like Hendrickson.

"He's the kind of person that would never say that," Campbell said. "If it was me, I'd be thinking, 'I'm going to make them regret it.'

"Trey's a whole different kind of guy. He keeps his cards close to his chest. But knowing football and how this thing works, I want to give him as many opportunities as possible. Especially when we get those obvious passing downs and we have just straight four-man rushes, those are opportunities I expect him to have some fun out there."

Minter Reaffirms His Confidence in Tyler Loop

The Ravens signed veteran kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad on Tuesday, giving kicker Tyler Loop competition again after his missed 49-yard field goal in Cleveland, which kept it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore was pleased with how Loop handled Moody's arrival the first time around following an uneven preseason, and Minter said Loop is following suit this week.

"I have a lot of confidence in him, and he's handled it well," Minter said. "He had a great day today, and that's really what he needs to do – just put himself in position every single time out there to execute what the team needs."

Ravens Waiting to Make Moves on Bilhal Kone and Adam Randall

Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone and running back Adam Randall have been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

On Wednesday, Minter said their stay is part health related and part roster crunch.

The Ravens are healthy at running back and designated cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) for return to practice from IR on Wednesday, so they have one backup cornerback already on his way back.

"They both, I think, have come a long way from what they were dealing with, but at the same time, you're waiting for that right window to make sure that you don't close the window on them prematurely," Minter said.

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