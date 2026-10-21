News & Notes: Cam Jurgens Excited to Play After Concussion and 'Whirlwind' Trade

Cam Jurgens has a new team but feels like his old self.

The veteran center had his first full practice with the Ravens on Wednesday after clearing the concussion protocol. It was another step toward Jurgens making first start with the Ravens on Sunday after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 7.

Being traded after suffering a concussion in his last game with the Eagles has made the last 10 days anything but normal. But Jurgens is excited for his likely Ravens debut at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

"It's been a wild process," Jurgens said. "Has anybody been traded while they're in the concussion protocol?

"It just feels so good to be out of this protocol and start to feel a little bit like myself again. I love it here, enjoying it. Anytime you get traded it's such a crazy, whirlwind experience. But this is such a good organization. I'm happy, excited to be here."

Jurgens is a two-time Pro Bowler, and his arrival will allow rookie Vega Ioane to return to his natural position at right guard. It's a win-win for both players and for Baltimore's entire offensive line. The 27-year-old Jurgens spent some time at guard with the Eagles, but center is his best position, and he likes Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.

"I feel comfortable there," Jurgens said. "I played one season at right guard, played a little left guard this year, but it feels natural to be back at center.

"I like it (Baltimore's system). It's a lot of aggression, speed, flying off the ball, attacking the defense."

The Ravens believe Jurgens has a leg up because he's been in multiple systems in recent years with the Eagles. He's also had two weeks to learn Baltimore's scheme before playing.

Jurgens believes he's had enough time to learn the offense, but it has required extra time in his playbook and watching film.

"It's like a new language," Jurgens said. "It's like I'm speaking English, and the next day, I'm learning Mandarin.