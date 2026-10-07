Ravens Trade for Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens

The Ravens have traded for Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, taking a big swing to improve their injury-plagued offensive line and land a long-term solution at center.

Baltimore made the deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have also had to reshuffle their offensive line on the go this season.

Per the Eagles, the Ravens sent Philadelphia a 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 second-round pick for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

"Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "He's a young foundational piece along our offensive line – a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore. We are confident that Cam will significantly impact our team and community."

Jurgens is currently in concussion protocol and expected to make his Ravens debut next week against the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With three veteran centers on injured reserve, Baltimore was forced to shift first-round guard Vega Ioane to center for last week's game against the Tennessee Titans. While Ioane played well, the Ravens now have a long-term anchor.

Jurgens, 27, began the season as the Eagles' starting center, but moved to left guard after Landon Dickerson landed on injured reserve and has played there the past three weeks.

The Eagles' offensive line has struggled, and Dickerson recently said he "felt bad" for Jurgens having to move to a position he never played before. Philadelphia's offensive line took another hit this week when longtime right tackle Lane Johnson announced he’s retiring.

A second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2022, Jurgens began his NFL career at right guard, but his best position is center. Groomed to be seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce's replacement, Jurgens took over for him at center following the 2023 season and quickly became one of the league's premier players at his position.

Jurgens was so good in 2024 that the Eagles signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension before the 2025 season, which at the time made him the second-highest paid center with a $17 million average.

Former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum blew that number away this past offseason, inking a three-year deal at a reported $27 million average annual value with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jurgens is under contract through the 2029 season.

The Ravens tried to re-sign Linderbaum. They tried to draft his replacement, but the prospects they targeted were picked sooner than expected. Baltimore pivoted and, ultimately, signed three veteran free agent centers, but Danny Pinter (knee), Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle), and Ethan Pocic (knee) all landed on injured reserve before the calendar flipped to October.

Now, the Ravens not only have a proven high-caliber center for the regular season and beyond, but a player they can build around moving forward.

With Jurgens at center, Ioane back at right guard, and John Simpson at left guard, Baltimore has aggressively upgraded the interior offensive line and has veterans Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten as bookend tackles.