News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Aggressive Play Call, Derrick Henry Usage

Anthony Weaver Is Going to Keep a Close Eye on Ravens' 'Spirit'

One takeaway from the Ravens' fourth-quarter defensive troubles were that players were "pressing."

While the Ravens have a new coaching staff, they have many of the same players from years past that were involved in giving up late leads. Weaver wants to wipe the slate clean.

"That is all emotional stress that we should not carry. We should not carry those bags, right? This is a new team. This is a new year, and we are going to have our own path, our own journey," Weaver said.

"We learned that we cannot press. We learned that we are at our best when we are playing free; we are having fun; we are connected and we are talking to one another."

Weaver quoted former NBA coach Phil Jackson, who won six titles with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers, who famously said, "I don't watch the scoreboard. I watch the spirit." He's keeping an eye on his players and how they're feeling.

With Minter carrying the weight of calling the Ravens' plays, Weaver plans on keeping a close eye on his players' spirits in clutch situations.

"If I see them on the sideline — which you can mistake almost for focus sometimes — I think [it] could be a little bit of stress," Weaver said. "We have to help alleviate that so when we are at that particular junction point, when those critical times occur, we are at our best when our best is needed.