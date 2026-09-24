News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Aggressive Play Call, Derrick Henry Usage

Ravens fans loved Declan Doyle’s aggressive mindset in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
They didn't like it when Doyle dialed up an explosive passing play on third-and-1 with the game tied in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints, which fell incomplete on a rainbow to wide receiver Chris Moore.
That's the life of a play-caller, no matter how unfair it is. If it succeeds, it was a great call. If it doesn't, it was the wrong call.
"Obviously, any time a play doesn't work, it falls squarely on the play-caller," Doyle said. "Obviously after it doesn't convert, I wish I called any other play on my sheet. But that's the way it goes."
The Ravens defense had just given up a game-tying touchdown drive and two-point conversion when the offense took the field with more than nine minutes left, needing an answer. After a 7-yard completion to Rashod Bateman, Henry ran for a 2-yard gain, setting up third-and-1.
"We felt like we had a pretty good bead on what they would do in a situation like that," Doyle said. "[We were] trying to establish a rhythm, and yet at the same time, being aggressive and being able to go after a defense that you feel like is predictable in that moment. We felt like we were going to be able to attack one high zone and push the ball down the field."
The Ravens got what they wanted and predicted. The Saints rotated into a single-high safety look and zone coverage. Bateman was breaking open for what could have been an explosive play. But just as Bateman was running to open space, pressure was getting to Jackson and he launched a deep pass to Moore, who had a one-on-one with Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Jackson made a great throw, but McKinstry got a piece of it at the last second.
With Henry towering in the backfield, the natural question was why the Ravens didn't hand it off to their powerful running back to try to move the chains and keep the drive alive.
"You have to be calculated," Doyle said. "Yet at the same time, I am very aware that Derrick Henry's on our roster. I love Derrick, and it really has to start with our run game. That's the way our offense is."
Doyle said there were "ongoing conversations" about whether the Ravens would go for it on fourth-and-1 or not. Head Coach Jesse Minter explained that it was a long one yard and he trusted his defense to get a stop after a punt.
Anthony Weaver Is Going to Keep a Close Eye on Ravens' 'Spirit'
One takeaway from the Ravens' fourth-quarter defensive troubles were that players were "pressing."
While the Ravens have a new coaching staff, they have many of the same players from years past that were involved in giving up late leads. Weaver wants to wipe the slate clean.
"That is all emotional stress that we should not carry. We should not carry those bags, right? This is a new team. This is a new year, and we are going to have our own path, our own journey," Weaver said.
"We learned that we cannot press. We learned that we are at our best when we are playing free; we are having fun; we are connected and we are talking to one another."
Weaver quoted former NBA coach Phil Jackson, who won six titles with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers, who famously said, "I don't watch the scoreboard. I watch the spirit." He's keeping an eye on his players and how they're feeling.
With Minter carrying the weight of calling the Ravens' plays, Weaver plans on keeping a close eye on his players' spirits in clutch situations.
"If I see them on the sideline — which you can mistake almost for focus sometimes — I think [it] could be a little bit of stress," Weaver said. "We have to help alleviate that so when we are at that particular junction point, when those critical times occur, we are at our best when our best is needed.
"In that moment, I did not feel like we were ourselves. So, I think the guys probably felt the same way a little bit, and we will be better because of it. We will grow and continue to get to where we want to get to as a defense."
Devontez Walker Can Earn More Snaps
With Zay Flowers (hamstring) sidelined and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on injured reserve, Rashod Bateman stepped into the leading role, Moore played 32 snaps, and LaJohntay Wester played 31. Meanwhile, Devontez Walker played just 17 snaps.
Walker was targeted twice and caught one pass for 47 yards. On Thursday, Doyle talked about Walker's role in the offense as Flowers is still sidelined.
Doyle said the Ravens had a package of plays for Walker going into the game.
"I am really happy with how he responded to his role, and just like throughout the year, guys' roles change," Doyle said. "They kind of earn those roles, and he's an example of that."
Ravens Need to Be Sharp on Kickoff Returns With Pro Bowler Up Next
The Saints' 53-yard kickoff return with 24 seconds left in the first half Sunday opened the door for them to steal a momentum-changing field goal before intermission.
The Ravens did not cover the kick well, and they will need to be sharper with an even greater threat ahead in Rio.
Dallas Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin is a three-time Pro Bowler who already leads the league in return yards (244) and is averaging 27.1 yards per return through the first two games.
"If not the best, he is one of the best in the league," Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said. "He has great vision; he could make a play at any given moment. Anytime the ball [is] in his hands, it [has] a chance to go the distance. So, we know that, and we have to make sure that we are playing with energy, and we are playing energetic, and we are playing disciplined."