News & Notes: 'No Concerns' About Rio Field Conditions, Ravens' Travel Plans Set

The noise about the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro is quieting down, as NFL officials said Monday that there are "no concerns" at this time.
By all indications, the Ravens' international game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil is on track to happen as scheduled.
Asked if there's any talk about moving the game in Rio, NFL Field Director Nick Pappas told reporters, "No, that's not a conversation."
Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked if there are any concerns about the field conditions from the Ravens' perspective.
"I mean, look, it is really in the league's hands, and we have been in contact with them," Minter said. "They have people there [who] feel pretty good about it. Both teams are going to be playing there, and we will be ready to roll."
Minter shared the team's travel plans: They will have normal practice days Wednesday and Thursday, then fly down Thursday night. The team will arrive Friday morning, focus on recovering from the long flight and get some work in like a normal Friday. Sunday's kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET and 5:25 p.m. local time.
Encouraging Injury Updates
The Ravens were significantly more banged up than the Saints heading into Sunday's game, but that could change against the Cowboys.
Top wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) missed Sunday's game against the Saints, and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) have yet to make their debuts following season-ending injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) didn't play in the fourth quarter, and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is playing with his hand heavily wrapped.
"I feel like we will have a good shot with a lot of guys this week, which is encouraging," Minter said. "So, we will know more probably Wednesday, but I think we are on a positive trajectory with a lot of those guys having a chance to be back."
Minter Putting 'Major Emphasis' on Cleaning Up Penalties
Through the first two games, the Ravens' offense has been penalized 12 times for 90 yards. Because of it, they've lost five first downs and had a touchdown wiped off the board.
In Sunday's loss against the Saints, the offense had four penalties: an illegal shift penalty on LaJohntay Wester on the second drive, a holding penalty on Chris Moore that negated a magical Lamar Jackson first-down run, an ineligible man downfield on Roger Rosengarten that wiped out a 10-yard pass to Mark Andrews on the next play, and a false start on Moore on the first play of the following drive.
"Right now, we have too many — I would say — operational penalties on offense," Minter said. "To have the lazy excuse of, 'Well, it is a new offense, and we have all these new things, new players, new cadences' — that would be a lazy excuse."
Minter also pointed to penalties on defense, including a holding call on Jaylinn Hawkins that gave the Saints a second chance at their two-point conversion to tie the game, and a roughing the passer penalty on Trey Hendrickson that put the Saints closer to the goal line on their game-winning score.
"It is a major point of emphasis, and I think it is just your daily habits of how you operate that carry over and need to carry you in those moments," Minter said.
Trenton Simpson Gets 'Major Kudos'
Through the first two games, inside linebacker Trenton Simpson is showing he's poised for a breakout season.
Simpson had six tackles, including one for loss, in Sunday's defeat. He made an impressive play to stop the Saints' first attempt on their two-point conversion, but it was negated by the holding penalty.
Simpson was one of the Ravens’ highest-graded defenders in the game, according to Pro Football Focus, and Minter concurs.
"I told the defensive staff I think Trenton is playing like one of our best players right now," Minter said. "He is playing really fast and decisively. He is playing with a ton of physicality. He is seeing things and going and playing very downhill, which is great to see."
With Buchanan on the cusp of making his debut, the Ravens have a good "problem" on their hands at inside linebacker.
"I don't think he has done anything to say we need to take this guy off the field, but also you are getting a really good player back, hopefully, in Teddye," Minter said. "So, we will have to figure out [and] make sure we have our best guys on the field for any given situation. But major kudos to Trenton Simpson and how he is playing right now."