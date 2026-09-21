News & Notes: 'No Concerns' About Rio Field Conditions, Ravens' Travel Plans Set

Trenton Simpson Gets 'Major Kudos'

Through the first two games, inside linebacker Trenton Simpson is showing he's poised for a breakout season.

Simpson had six tackles, including one for loss, in Sunday's defeat. He made an impressive play to stop the Saints' first attempt on their two-point conversion, but it was negated by the holding penalty.

Simpson was one of the Ravens’ highest-graded defenders in the game, according to Pro Football Focus, and Minter concurs.

"I told the defensive staff I think Trenton is playing like one of our best players right now," Minter said. "He is playing really fast and decisively. He is playing with a ton of physicality. He is seeing things and going and playing very downhill, which is great to see."

With Buchanan on the cusp of making his debut, the Ravens have a good "problem" on their hands at inside linebacker.