News & Notes: Rashod Bateman, Ravens Wide Receivers Feel Ready to Step Up

Ravens Preparing for Saints' Aerial Attack

The Ravens defense was on its heels last week when the Colts start the game with seven straight passes on an opening touchdown drive.

Baltimore won't be caught by surprise in the same way this week, as the Saints bring a heavy aerial attack to M&T Bank Stadium.

Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough led the league with 410 passing yards in the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Saints stormed back from a 21-0 third-quarter deficit to force overtime. Shough threw a league-high 56 times, 14 more attempts than any other quarterback.

"They throw the ball a lot. He's pretty good with what he does — getting the ball out when he needs to [and] taking shots when he [has the opportunity]," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.

"I'm not really sure what year he is, but he moves definitely like a veteran quarterback, so it will be a big challenge for us. Obviously, he doesn't really get flustered — they were down pretty big, and they were able to just stay in it. So, it is a pretty big challenge. I am sure he will continue to grow and be one of those kind of household-name quarterbacks."

Chris Olave leads the Saints' receiving attack and had the most receiving yards in the league in Week 1 with 182. Devaughn Vele also had seven catches on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.