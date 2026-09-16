News & Notes: Rashod Bateman, Ravens Wide Receivers Feel Ready to Step Up

The Ravens are dipping into their wide receiver depth, and they haven't even lined up for their second game of the season.
Top weapon Zay Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury, and promising rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has been placed on injured reserve with a reportedly fractured wrist. Flowers is day to day, but Lane will miss at least the next four games.
It's an early test for Baltimore's offense, which got out to a scalding-hot start in Week 1 against the Colts, but it's one that the Ravens feel confident they can pass.
"I have no doubt in my mind about our guys," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "They have been showing it throughout camp."
If Flowers is sidelined, Bateman becomes the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver target. He's coming off a down season with just 19 catches for 224 yards and a 2026 debut in which he didn't record a catch (one was called back by penalty). Bateman did help set up his teammates with strong downfield blocking, however.
"It's Week 1. I'm not concerned about that," Bateman said. "My time will come and whenever that is, I'll be ready."
Devontez Walker was already in line for a bigger role this season but missed the Ravens' opener due to a groin injury. Walker said he's "way better now" and is preparing for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
A speedster who can stretch the field, Walker hasn't had many opportunities his first two seasons but has made the most of what he's gotten with seven catches and four touchdowns on 11 targets.
"I'm very excited," Walker said. "You see a lot of good thing that 'Dec' [Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle] is doing and how he dialed things up. It makes any receiver excited to play with him. … I'm very eager to show them what I can do."
The Ravens could also lean more on LaJohntay Wester if Flowers is sidelined. Baltimore moved veteran Chris Moore up to the 53-man roster after he had a 53-yard catch and big special teams contributions in Week 1. Rookie Elijah Sarratt could dress after he was a healthy scratch last week.
Establishing Homefield Advantage Is a High Priority This Week
Ravens fans will bring the "White Noise" Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, and the team is looking to give them a show that keeps it loud.
The Ravens went 3-6 in Baltimore last season, the worst single-season home record in franchise history. Head Coach Jesse Minter kicked off his team meeting this week talking about the importance of winning at M&T Bank Stadium.
While it's Minter's home debut as head coach, he saw how loud M&T Bank Stadium gets during his four years as a Ravens defensive assistant (2017-20). The Ravens were 23-9 at home during that span.
"It's an advantage for the home team. We need to play that way," Minter said. "We need to play the way that lets our crowd really be into the game and really help us. We need to feed off of their energy."
The Ravens have plenty of pregame festivities planned for their home opener, and Baltimore wants to start fast to keep the energy flowing, whether they start on defense or offense.
"That means a lot to me, and I like that Coach Minter started off our meeting [with], 'When we play at home, we have to win. We have to use the fans, the energy, the loudness," veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.
Ravens Preparing for Saints' Aerial Attack
The Ravens defense was on its heels last week when the Colts start the game with seven straight passes on an opening touchdown drive.
Baltimore won't be caught by surprise in the same way this week, as the Saints bring a heavy aerial attack to M&T Bank Stadium.
Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough led the league with 410 passing yards in the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Saints stormed back from a 21-0 third-quarter deficit to force overtime. Shough threw a league-high 56 times, 14 more attempts than any other quarterback.
"They throw the ball a lot. He's pretty good with what he does — getting the ball out when he needs to [and] taking shots when he [has the opportunity]," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.
"I'm not really sure what year he is, but he moves definitely like a veteran quarterback, so it will be a big challenge for us. Obviously, he doesn't really get flustered — they were down pretty big, and they were able to just stay in it. So, it is a pretty big challenge. I am sure he will continue to grow and be one of those kind of household-name quarterbacks."
Chris Olave leads the Saints' receiving attack and had the most receiving yards in the league in Week 1 with 182. Devaughn Vele also had seven catches on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.
"I think putting a cap on Olave is where it starts," Humphrey said. "If you can kind of hold him to the lower side of receptions and yards, then you have a good chance, and then you have to deal with everyone else. But Olave has kind of been the force."
Ravens Defense Is Meeting More Off the Field
The Ravens' team dinner in Minnesota featuring Minter rapping Eminem was a hit and the defense is keeping the (meat)ball rolling.
The Ravens defense has met for dinners in the past, but safety Kyle Hamilton said they're trying to make it a weekly routine this year – win or lose. The effort has been spearheaded by veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
"We talk ball but also kind of talk life at the same time," Hamilton said. "Obviously, we have to be on one accord and be connected in the building, but outside the building, it all helps. I'm not going to run into a guy at full speed for someone I don't like."