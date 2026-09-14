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News & Notes: Injury Updates on Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane

Sep 14, 2026 at 03:54 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Zay Flowers (left) and WR Ja'Kobi Lane (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers (left) and WR Ja'Kobi Lane (right)

The Ravens left Indianapolis with a Week 1 win, but also a couple of injured wide receivers.

Head Coach Jesse Minter gave updates Monday on wide receivers Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), who were both sidelined for the second half of Sunday's game.

Minter said Flowers is more in the "day-to-day range." The Ravens face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in the home opener.

"I feel pretty good about where that's at," Minter said. "We'll see how the week goes though there."

Flowers suffered a hamstring injury during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Ravens shut him down for two weeks of training camp. Minter acknowledged that the team must be mindful that it doesn't become a lingering issue.

Flowers exploded with 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half, as the passing game largely went through their star receiver.

"There's a lot of thoughts that go into that any time you're dealing with things that are not enough to be a major detriment for multiple things, but you want to make sure that's not something you're dealing with for 17, 18 weeks," Minter said.

On the flip side, Minter said Lane's wrist injury "may be a little bit longer" in terms of how much time he misses and said the Ravens are evaluating it further.

Minter didn't specify when the injury happened. Lane had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty, then caught an 11-yard pass that put the Ravens just outside the goal line.

"It wasn't one of those plays where you feel it right away. It was more of an after-the-fact thing," Minter said of Lane's injury.

If the Ravens don't have Flowers and/or Lane, they could turn to Devontez Walker, who missed the opener due to a groin injury, and/or rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch.

"I have confidence in the guys we have," Minter said. "We have a couple guys that weren't active yesterday that we have a lot of confidence in to bounce back and give us what we need there. Excited for those guys to get the opportunity."

Rashod Bateman didn't have any catches in the opener (one reception was called back by a penalty), but Minter said there are big days ahead for Bateman, especially if thrust into a bigger role.

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