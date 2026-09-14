News & Notes: Injury Updates on Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens left Indianapolis with a Week 1 win, but also a couple of injured wide receivers.

Head Coach Jesse Minter gave updates Monday on wide receivers Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), who were both sidelined for the second half of Sunday's game.

Minter said Flowers is more in the "day-to-day range." The Ravens face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in the home opener.

"I feel pretty good about where that's at," Minter said. "We'll see how the week goes though there."

Flowers suffered a hamstring injury during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Ravens shut him down for two weeks of training camp. Minter acknowledged that the team must be mindful that it doesn't become a lingering issue.

Flowers exploded with 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half, as the passing game largely went through their star receiver.

"There's a lot of thoughts that go into that any time you're dealing with things that are not enough to be a major detriment for multiple things, but you want to make sure that's not something you're dealing with for 17, 18 weeks," Minter said.

On the flip side, Minter said Lane's wrist injury "may be a little bit longer" in terms of how much time he misses and said the Ravens are evaluating it further.

Minter didn't specify when the injury happened. Lane had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty, then caught an 11-yard pass that put the Ravens just outside the goal line.