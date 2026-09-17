News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Why He Doesn't Celebrate in the Booth

Doyle Tried to Get Rashod Bateman the Ball More

The Ravens' first offensive play of the season went to Flowers, but Doyle thought there was a good chance beforehand that it would end up in Rashod Bateman's hands.

Bateman finished the Ravens' season opener with zero catches (one was called back by a penalty), raising questions this week about his involvement in the offense.

Bateman said Wednesday that it's just one week and he isn't concerned about his stats. A day later, Doyle explained that he was trying to get Bateman the ball more, but it just didn't work out.

"He has certainly earned trust with myself, the rest of the staff. He's done a really good job," Doyle said, noting Bateman's "seriousness of his preparation."

As scripted as Doyle tries to be, he said he does want to have a feel for when certain players haven't touched the ball.