Nnamdi Madubuike Never Doubted He Would Return From Neck Injury

Madubuike thanked the Ravens organization, teammates, family and friends for helping him get through it. Madubuike particularly shouted out teammates Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith for calling to check on him.

"Everybody just had my back and I felt very supported," Madubuike said. "I'm at a point now where I'm really just ramping up and getting it at a great spot. I believe and I think everybody can agree in the building that I'm in a really great spot right now."

Madubuike retook the field at the start training camp, but only stretched with the team before running on the side. He worked his way up to individual drills and eventually hitting the sled. Over the past two weeks, Minter said Madubuike has taken a lot of practice reps with the full team, including contact, double teams, pass rush, etc.

"It was just about the process of just doing the little things right and not really rushing it but just taking your time, because when you hear about neck injuries and stuff like that, it is pretty serious," Madubuike said. "So, you want to take precautions."

It was a long road back, which, according to reports, included neck surgery in April. One of the few clues Madubuike offered up that he would be back came on Jan. 30, when he tweeted “good news” with prayer hands. He called that a "snack" for Ravens fans.

The Ravens' defensive line is going to have a feast when Madubuike makes his full return. He led all defensive tackles in sacks with 13 in 2023 and followed that up with 6.5 sacks in 2024.

The Ravens fully realized Madubuike's impact when he was gone, and Madubuike gained a new appreciation for football after missing so much time. He said he thinks about hitting another player "all the time" and feels like the more he thinks about it, the closer it gets.