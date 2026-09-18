News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike's Debut Waits at Least Another Week

Carson Vinson Is One of Ravens' Most Improved Players

If Ronnie Stanley (toe) can't play Sunday, the Ravens will turn to second-year offensive tackle Carson Vinson to make his first career start against the Saints.

While Stanley is a proven veteran with two Pro Bowl nods, the Ravens have confidence in Vinson after what they've seen this summer.

Last year, the Ravens drafted Vinson in the fifth round out of Alabama A&M; he was the only player drafted from a historically Black college and university (HBCU) in 2025. He was a 6-foot-7 developmental prospect with a nasty playing demeanor that the Ravens felt like they could mold. Vinson played just seven offensive snaps his rookie season.

Then came a new coaching staff and scheme. Vinson had to prove himself again, and he beat out undrafted offensive tackle Diego Pounds, who was traded to Kansas City, and other challengers to win the backup offensive tackle spot.

"I think he is one of our most improved players," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "His play style is exactly how we want to play. He is very physical, he plays really aggressively, and again, I think he has just really, really improved."

Vinson played seven offensive snaps in jumbo-type packages in the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis, and Minter said he "did a really good job."

Vinson put in a lot of work in the weight room this offseason and said he put on 15-20 pounds of muscle while trimming his body fat.

"It's really all just little things when you get to this level, like hand placement in my sets and how square I am," Vinson said. "So just a combination of just working hard, lifting here at the facility, and just getting stronger, and my processing speeding up.