News & Notes: Declan Doyle Looks Forward to His First Time Calling Plays

What Declan Doyle Plans to Learn From Preseason Opener

The Ravens' preseason opener will be Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's debut as a play caller, and he admits he's amped thinking about it.

After weeks of calling plays in practice, Doyle's initial dress rehearsal in a game situation will be Saturday (7 p.m.) when the Philadelphia Eagles visit M&T Bank Stadium. For Doyle, it won't be just another preseason game.

"I'm really excited for it," Doyle said. "I'm excited to watch our guys play, that's the No. 1 thing. But it's going to be the first time being able to sit there and call our offense. There's nothing that (can) simulate a Saturday or Sunday and your guys going out there and playing ball."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play, nor will most of the Ravens' starters. However, Doyle wants the offensive execution to be sharp regardless of who's in the lineup.

Doyle hasn't decided whether he'll call plays from the sideline or the coach's box during the regular season. He'll try both locations during the preseason before deciding.

"The No. 1 thing on game day is that the play caller gets the play into the quarterback as fast he can with confidence in that play call, and make sure that the operation can operate," Doyle said. "No. 2 is the communication aspect with the coaching staff, with the players.

"If I'm up in the box and I feel really good about the communication, that's one thing. If I'm like, 'I really want to be down(stairs), I really want to talk to the QB' … I won't really know without being able to experience it."

While his preseason game plan will likely be pretty vanilla, Doyle did reveal that he will try to script as much of the game as possible.

"I read a book by [former San Francisco 49ers head coach] Bill Walsh a long time ago, and he basically talked about how the more decisions you make in the air conditioning [the better] because guys have a good feel for what you're going to call," Doyle said. "You've made the decision based on data and facts, rather than being out there and it kind of feels a certain way and you may lead yourself astray from where you should go."

Doyle said his gameday duties last year in Chicago were to mainly inform Bears head coach and offensive play-caller Ben Johnson what the down and distance was as fast as possible. Doyle didn't have time to think about what play he would call.

However, Doyle has been studying some of the most highly respected offensive play callers in the game, even including ones he didn't work for such as the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan.