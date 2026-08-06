News & Notes: Defensive Backs Benefit From Covering Zay Flowers

Fresh off signing his new contract, Flowers was buzzing around the field again on Thursday, creating a test for Baltimore's secondary. Head Coach Jesse Minter believes having to defend Flowers in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system will be highly beneficial for preparing the secondary.
"He has the capabilities and the skill set to play all over the offense," Minter said. "There are some guys that are slot receivers, and you kind of know where they're going to be, and you can do things to maybe take them away. He's really good from set alignment to playing outside. He's really good in the slot. He's really good on the move whenever he has the ability to motion. He can beat press; he can beat off coverage. He's tough to prepare for, and I'm certainly glad he's on our side."
Second-year cornerback Keyon Martin was matched up in the slot against Flowers on a number of reps, and Minter was impressed with Martin's coverage.
"If you're a slot defender and you can cover Zay, you can cover any slot in the National Football League," Minter said. "For all of our guys who play in there, he (Zay) is the ultimate work – going against the best to make yourself better type of mentality. That's only going to make us better."
Minter Says Ethan Pocic Will Eventually Get First-Team Reps in Practice
Ethan Pocic is the most experienced player vying for the starting job at center, but he signed with the Ravens exactly two weeks ago on July 23. That gives Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn a head start over Pocic in the new offense.
Minter wants Pocic to have more reps before he gets a chance to work with the starting unit. The competition for the starting job looks destined to last a few more weeks.
"It's all part of a plan," Minter said. "I think the other guys from a knowledge and terminology standpoint, to be fair, they've been here a long time. He (Pocic) gets here the first day of camp. He's really been in this system now for not even two full weeks. We're letting him catch up, He'll definitely get opportunities to show what he can do with the first group."
Carson Vinson Makes Strides Toward Securing Swing Tackle Role
Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley is expected back at practice on Saturday after leaving early Thursday with "a little something", according to Minter.
Stanley's early departure gave second-year offensive lineman Carson Vinson an opportunity for valuable reps, and he took advantage. Minter was pleased with how Vinson responded to a spontaneous scenario.
"That's putting that guy in a potential game-like situation, which you want to do," Minter said. "We're pulling this guy out, so you're coming in at left tackle. You're not ready for that to happen. I think he's done a great job."
The Ravens need to decide on a swing tackle to back up Stanley and right tackle Roger Rosengarten. Vinson could be the answer.
"He plays with a violence, physicality, and a mindset that I really like," Minter said. "He's gotten better and better, he worked his butt off in the strength and conditioning program. I think he's taken a nice jump and put himself in good position to potentially be that swing tackle for us."
Okoye Leaves Practice Early, But Minter Isn't Concerned
Like Stanley, defensive lineman C.J. Okoye also left Thursday's practice early, but there seem to be no worries about him going forward.
"No, it was, again, just a little bit [of] dealing with the heat," Minter said when asked if Okoye's exit was due to injury. "I would say the accumulation of reps that [Okoye] has endured because of some of our other things on the D-line — again, [when] something like that pops up, you want to catch it on the front end, so it does not become something where you are missing a bunch of time. So, I thought it was smart to get him out of there."
Okoye has taken a lot of first-team reps in place of Nnamdi Madubuike, who's still working his way back from neck surgery.
World Cup Hero Visits Practice and Addresses Team
Ferran Torres, who scored the game-winning goal that lifted Spain to victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Final, visited Thursday's practice and addressed the team afterward.
Hearing Torres talk about coming off the bench to score the deciding goal resonated with players.
"I think that says a lot for him, being ready when your number is called," wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. "I think that can say a lot for people in this world – staying prepared. Even for myself, I never know when my number is going to be called. I've got to stay ready at all times."