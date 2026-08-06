News & Notes: Defensive Backs Benefit From Covering Zay Flowers

Fresh off signing his new contract, Flowers was buzzing around the field again on Thursday, creating a test for Baltimore's secondary. Head Coach Jesse Minter believes having to defend Flowers in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system will be highly beneficial for preparing the secondary.

"He has the capabilities and the skill set to play all over the offense," Minter said. "There are some guys that are slot receivers, and you kind of know where they're going to be, and you can do things to maybe take them away. He's really good from set alignment to playing outside. He's really good in the slot. He's really good on the move whenever he has the ability to motion. He can beat press; he can beat off coverage. He's tough to prepare for, and I'm certainly glad he's on our side."

Second-year cornerback Keyon Martin was matched up in the slot against Flowers on a number of reps, and Minter was impressed with Martin's coverage.