News & Notes: Travis Jones Expected to Practice 'Very Soon'

Ravens Have a Strong Wide Receiver Coaching Duo

The Ravens are relying on a bounce back year from Rashod Bateman and drafted a pair of promising rookies in Sarratt and third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane.

The two position coaches entrusted with coaching them and the entire group up are first-year Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill.

Colbert spent the past three years coaching the Denver Broncos' wide receivers but has reunited with Minter and Gill in Baltimore.

Colbert and Minter coached together, on opposite sides of the ball, at Georgia State in 2013 and then went against each other in the AFC West the past couple years.

"[I] just have a lot of respect for how his guys have played, how they go about their business, the detail at which they run routes, the detail at which they catch the ball and make plays after the catch," Minter said. "So, when it came [about] that he was available, it was a good opportunity for us.

"Then Prentice, I think, is a rising star. He is doing a great job. Those guys know each other from kind of some USC days and complement each other really well, and I really like how both those guys handle that room."

Minter was able to retain Gill, who is entering his third season with the Ravens and has strong relationships with the receivers in the room. Gill and Colbert are both USC alums, which gives them a connection to Lane as well.

Colbert said that even when they were coaching at different places before, they would bounce ideas off each other and talk ball.