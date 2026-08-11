News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Won't Play in Opener; Jesse Minter Shares Preseason Plans

Minter Looks Forward to Getting Reps As Head Coach/Play Caller

"I think the prep is — No. 1 — you're definitely trying to look at all three phases initially and try to be able to give some value to all three phases," Minter said.

"You want to be able to help them come up with answers on gameday. So, I am looking forward to the game as a real opportunity for me to see what that's like. I haven't been able to do that in practice — you try to simulate it — but there's nothing better than actually doing it. So, again, just like all of us, it's a great opportunity to kind of work our whole operation and see how it goes."