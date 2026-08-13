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News & Notes: Ravens Get Good Reports on Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey

Aug 13, 2026 at 02:02 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

CB Marlon Humphrey (left) and CB Nate Wiggins (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey (left) and CB Nate Wiggins (right)

Head Coach Jesse Minter gave positive health updates on cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey following Thursday's practice.

"I would say both are trending very well to potentially be back early next week," Minter said. "Both just dealing with a couple of small things. Got good reports on both of them. Expect both of those guys back."

Humphrey left practice early on Wednesday accompanied by the team's medical staff and did not return.

Wiggins' injury produced a scary moment during Tuesday's practice. He was carted off the practice field and suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury while covering rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane during one-on-one drills about 45 minutes into practice.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported hours after practice that Wiggins had "no structural damage."

Nnamdi Madubuike 'In a Good Spot' as Progress Continues

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike did a positional drill this week and continued to make progress as he works his way back from last year's neck injury.

Minter said it may not be long before Madubuike ramps up and joins his teammates for seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 activity.

"There's just some timeline things that we're working with," Minter said. "He's another guy that's progressing really well, in a good spot. Over the next week or two, I think you'll start to see him really mix into the action."

Madubuike has done individual drills under the direction of Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, who is also optimistic.

"Me and Nnamdi are in constant communication," Weaver said Wednesday. "He looks phenomenal. I know he wants to be just doing everything he can to be back out there, and when he is out there, I expect him to look like the Nnamdi we have grown to know and love throughout the years."

Vega Ioane Expected to Play in Preseason Opener

First-round rookie Vega Ioane is one of the few projected starters expected to play Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie right guard will be getting his first NFL reps against an opponent, part of the process of preparing for Week 1.

"I'll be comfortable with getting him just a little bit of game action, getting his feet wet," Minter said.

The Ravens' veteran starting left guard, John Simpson, is dealing with a minor injury, according to Minter.

"John's working through something small, but I don't expect it to be anything that hinders his availability for the long term," Minter said.

Conversation With Lamar Jackson Resonated With Israel Woolfork

New Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork knew he wanted the job after his first conversation with Lamar Jackson.

"The biggest thing I wanted to do is talk to Lamar and just introduce myself, tell him who I am as a person, how I approach coaching, everything I believe in quarterback play," Woolfork said.

"He got on the phone. He was energetic. Once I got off with him, we talked for about 15 minutes, I knew this is the job for me and I wanted to take it."

Woolfork spent the past three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks coach. He has a longstanding friendship with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who initially contacted Woolfork about joining him in Baltimore.

Woolfork is helping Jackson make a smooth transition into Doyle's offense. After their initial conversation, Woolfork has not been surprised by how diligently Jackson has worked.

"You could hear in his voice how determined he was to have success this season," Woolfork said. "Him telling me, 'Hey, I want you to coach me hard. Get after me when I'm not playing well. I want to learn from you. Help me become the best quarterback I can possibly be.'

"When a guy who's won two MVPs has that kind of mindset and he's highly motivated? It's a no-brainer for me."

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