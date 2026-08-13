News & Notes: Ravens Get Good Reports on Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey

Conversation With Lamar Jackson Resonated With Israel Woolfork

New Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork knew he wanted the job after his first conversation with Lamar Jackson.

"The biggest thing I wanted to do is talk to Lamar and just introduce myself, tell him who I am as a person, how I approach coaching, everything I believe in quarterback play," Woolfork said.

"He got on the phone. He was energetic. Once I got off with him, we talked for about 15 minutes, I knew this is the job for me and I wanted to take it."

Woolfork spent the past three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks coach. He has a longstanding friendship with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who initially contacted Woolfork about joining him in Baltimore.

Woolfork is helping Jackson make a smooth transition into Doyle's offense. After their initial conversation, Woolfork has not been surprised by how diligently Jackson has worked.

"You could hear in his voice how determined he was to have success this season," Woolfork said. "Him telling me, 'Hey, I want you to coach me hard. Get after me when I'm not playing well. I want to learn from you. Help me become the best quarterback I can possibly be.'