News & Notes: Zay Flowers Day to Day After Suffering Quad Contusion

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers will be day to day after suffering a quad contusion during Saturday's practice, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.
Flowers collided with safety Jaylinn Hawkins while trying to catch a pass and stayed on the ground before eventually rising to his feet. Flowers did not return to practice but walked inside under his own power while accompanied by a member of the medical staff.
"You certainly don't like to see that, don't want to see that," Minter said after practice. "Obviously, you hope for the best, that's the reality of it. Contact, non-contact, guys bumping into each other – we try to avoid that as much as we can, especially when we're not in pads. But thankfully, I think he'll be Ok in the long-term."
Flowers signed a multi-year contract extension earlier in the week which further solidified his status as one of the NFL's top receivers. The Ravens don't play their regular season opener until Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, giving Flowers more than a month to get up to full speed.
Until Flowers returns, there will be more opportunities for young receivers including Ja'Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt and LaJohntay Wester to shine during practices and preseason games.
"That's what camp's about, preparing yourself for a game where you might be missing a guy," Minter said. "It's a great opportunity for other guys to step into those roles, different guys to run some of the routes that Zay's great at. But I don't expect it to be too long."
Minter Has 'A Lot of Confidence' in Marlon Humphrey
Minter and Marlon Humphrey go way back together from Minter's time as a defensive assistant with the Ravens from 2017-20.
Humphrey didn't have his best season last year, but Minter isn't worried about Humphrey's ability entering his 10th season.
"I've got a lot of confidence in Marlon Humphrey," Minter said. "I think over the last two years at the corner position he's top two or three in the league in turnovers caused, turnovers forced. He's obviously always had a knack for affecting the football.
"I think he's really embraced some of the technical changes. He's playing himself into a rhythm and he's getting better every day. He's starting to really trust some of the techniques. I expect great things out of Marlon."
Humphrey has been impressed with Minter's command of the room during team meetings and his willingness to confront problems immediately.
"Any season, there will be drama, there will be stuff that happens," Humphrey said. "How quickly can you address them?
"Jesse has a very welcoming-type energy. The flip side of that, he has no problem addressing things directly. That's a great trait to have."
Humphrey has also mentioned the possibility of moving to safety at some point in his career, but he's not thinking about a position switch in 2026.
"I'm just playing corner, I'm just trying to play ball," Humphrey said. "To be honest, I do plan on playing safety at some point in my life. Right now, I'm playing corner and rocking out."
Humphrey went more in depth into the Ravens' new coaching staff, his offseason, and his thoughts on the coming year on a recent episode of “The Lounge.”
T. J. Tampa Is Stacking Positive Days
This is a critical third NFL season for cornerback T. J. Tampa, and he's making the most of it. He had another strong day of practice on Saturday, after forcing a fumble on Thursday that got Minter's attention.
Nate Wiggins, Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie lead the cornerback group, but Tampa is making a case to earn playing time.
"When you start talking about the outside corner position, the more guys that can play there that you feel confident with…that can be a lonely position," Minter said. "Sometimes if you can pull a guy out for a series, he can re-shift that mindset.
"T.J.'s trying to put himself in that conversation. He's made some really nice plays. He's got a knack for being around the ball, finding the ball. I like where T.J.'s at. Get into these games, make some plays, make some plays on the ball. Continue to show to the rest of the guys what he can do."
Mike Tomlin Told Eddie Faulkner He Was Being Hired by Baltimore
Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner spent the past seven seasons (2019-2025) coaching the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Mike Tomlin's staff.
Tomlin has a long relationship with Minter's family, which began when Tomlin was a defensive backs coach at the University of Cincinnati from 1999-2000 under Rick Minter, Jesse's father.
Tomlin knew that Faulkner was being interviewed by Minter this offseason. When Minter decided to hire Faulkner, it was Tomlin who spilled the beans.
"I get done with my interview in a Zoom setting, and I get a call from Mike T before hearing from Jesse — 'Hey, man, you got the job,'" Faulkner said. "I'm like, 'I hadn't even heard that yet.' Then very quickly after that, Jesse reached out and told me."
Faulkner said it's been a smooth transition leaving the Steelers and joining the Ravens.
"It didn't take me long to adjust," Faulkner said. "I like the purple. Part of the reason I'm here is because I know what the roster looks like, and I know what that room is like. I'm super excited."