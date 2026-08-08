News & Notes: Zay Flowers Day to Day After Suffering Quad Contusion

Minter Has 'A Lot of Confidence' in Marlon Humphrey

Minter and Marlon Humphrey go way back together from Minter's time as a defensive assistant with the Ravens from 2017-20.

Humphrey didn't have his best season last year, but Minter isn't worried about Humphrey's ability entering his 10th season.

"I've got a lot of confidence in Marlon Humphrey," Minter said. "I think over the last two years at the corner position he's top two or three in the league in turnovers caused, turnovers forced. He's obviously always had a knack for affecting the football.

"I think he's really embraced some of the technical changes. He's playing himself into a rhythm and he's getting better every day. He's starting to really trust some of the techniques. I expect great things out of Marlon."

Humphrey has been impressed with Minter's command of the room during team meetings and his willingness to confront problems immediately.

"Any season, there will be drama, there will be stuff that happens," Humphrey said. "How quickly can you address them?

"Jesse has a very welcoming-type energy. The flip side of that, he has no problem addressing things directly. That's a great trait to have."

Humphrey has also mentioned the possibility of moving to safety at some point in his career, but he's not thinking about a position switch in 2026.

"I'm just playing corner, I'm just trying to play ball," Humphrey said. "To be honest, I do plan on playing safety at some point in my life. Right now, I'm playing corner and rocking out."