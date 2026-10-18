Derrick Henry Takes Blame After Ravens' Offense Falls Short in Cleveland

Baltimore was operating with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for a second straight game with Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined again. Huntley and Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter gave credit to the Browns' "really aggressive front."

The Ravens tried to lean on Henry and their ground game, but he had a season-low 58 yards on 17 carries (3.4 per run).

"We weren't able to really sustain anything in the run game," Minter said. "They're jetting up field, and they're cutting off some of our angles in the zone schemes. They did a really good job, and we have to find a way to have more answers for that type of defense."

Huntley was 19-of-31 for 165 yards and a touchdown and had two completions of 12 yards or more – one on an extended play and another on a tricky wrinkle with rookie tight end Josh Cuevas lined up at guard. But Huntley was fortunate he didn't have at least one pass intercepted, as a few hit Browns defensive backs in or near their hands before falling incomplete.