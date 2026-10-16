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News & Notes: Cam Jurgens Isn't Ready Yet to Make Ravens Debut

Oct 16, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

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C Cam Jurgens

New center Cam Jurgens isn't ready to make his Ravens debut yet, as he was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jurgens will miss a second straight game after being traded to Baltimore nine days ago. He's been in the concussion protocol and wore a red non-contact practice jersey throughout this week.

"I think there were a lot of factors, number one the well-being of the player and making sure that we're going through the right things," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

"[Jurgens] didn't really ever get the full opportunity to be full, so again, his best interest [and] our best interest. We have a ton of confidence in the offensive line that we'll put out there, and we'll be super excited when he gets a chance to join the lineup."

The Ravens will again roll with rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane at center, as he has excelled despite being out of position the past two weeks. Ioane has earned the trust of coaches and teammates.

"I've been around a lot of rookies. He's smart as hell," seven-year veteran guard John Simpson said. "Being able to play next to him, I think he elevates the room.

"I didn't know what it was going to be like when he got in there at center. I thought he was going to be doing some stuff I would do. But he came in there and was a general from the first snap. He's got it."

Ioane Isn't Thinking About Awards

Ioane has been getting some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz over the past couple weeks.

He has not only switched positions on the fly, but also allowed the lowest pressure rate (3.7%) of all rookie offensive linemen in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Ioane isn't giving the plaudits much attention.

"I definitely appreciate it. It's a good feeling to have," Ioane said. "But I think it comes with who I am and the position I play, I don't look for any of that. That doesn't matter to me right now and never will. All I have to do is go out there and help the team win – get my snaps right. I've got bigger things to worry about than that."

Ioane has been trying to learn as possible from Jurgens, as well as the Ravens' other veteran backup centers, Andre James and Kyle Hergel.

"Since he's gotten here, I haven't shut up with the questions I'm asking him," Ioane said. "I feel a lot better than I did Week 1, for sure, but there are still a lot of things I have to fix. It's never perfect for me out there."

Tyler Huntley Set to Play Against the Team That Cut Him

Tyler Huntley's career was at a crossroads last offseason in Cleveland.

No team had signed him all offseason until the Browns added him to their deep quarterback competition in early August. With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the entire season following Achilles surgery, Huntley competed for a roster spot with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns cut Huntley on Aug. 24 – 19 days after he was signed. The Ravens added him to their practice squad three days later. Huntley eventually leapfrogged Cooper Rush for the No. 2 spot and helped the Ravens win two games without Lamar Jackson.

Now, Huntley is going for his second win of this season, and it will be against the team that cut him 15 months ago. He's proved once again that he's a winning quarterback in Baltimore.

Asked if getting cut put a chip on his shoulder, Huntley said, "in a way, but I'm more grateful and blessed to be where I am right now."

"I remember being at the Browns. I definitely always find my way back here," he said.

Josh Cuevas Is Ready for a Bigger Role

With Matt Hibner (hand) ruled out for Sunday's game, fellow rookie tight end Josh Cuevas is in line for a bigger role.

Cuevas caught two passes for 26 yards in Atlanta last Sunday and has hauled in all three of his targets. Those plays against the Falcons boosted the fifth-round pick's confidence.

"The only way you find out is if it happens," Cuevas said. "I look at it as just another game and really dive into the preparation. I'm not making it too big of a deal for myself. "It's unfortunate that Hibby is down – my brother in arms – but it's onto the next and hopefully he's not out for too long."

Minter said Hibner is not a candidate for injured reserve.

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