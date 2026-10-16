News & Notes: Cam Jurgens Isn't Ready Yet to Make Ravens Debut

New center Cam Jurgens isn't ready to make his Ravens debut yet, as he was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jurgens will miss a second straight game after being traded to Baltimore nine days ago. He's been in the concussion protocol and wore a red non-contact practice jersey throughout this week.

"I think there were a lot of factors, number one the well-being of the player and making sure that we're going through the right things," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

"[Jurgens] didn't really ever get the full opportunity to be full, so again, his best interest [and] our best interest. We have a ton of confidence in the offensive line that we'll put out there, and we'll be super excited when he gets a chance to join the lineup."

The Ravens will again roll with rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane at center, as he has excelled despite being out of position the past two weeks. Ioane has earned the trust of coaches and teammates.

"I've been around a lot of rookies. He's smart as hell," seven-year veteran guard John Simpson said. "Being able to play next to him, I think he elevates the room.