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50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Refusing to Blink When Injury Bug Bites

Oct 17, 2026 at 08:17 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) and OLB Mike Green (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) and OLB Mike Green (right)

When the injury bug bites, resilient teams don't blink.

The Ravens (4-1) are taking that approach into Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns (3-2), with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out for the second straight game.

Every team in the league has health concerns, as evidenced by the size of injury reports around the league. The Ravens and Browns combined for nearly 40 players on their injury reports this week.

However, the Ravens have won the last three times that Tyler Huntley has started and are poised to rally again around their popular No. 2 quarterback.

"He's got a great demeanor," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "He has great respect amongst his teammates. He's just an infectious personality. Infectious can be different, but he's just cool, calm, collected, confident. When he's in there, that's kind of how the guys feel, and it's really no different with Lamar.

"When you're the next guy in, to have that, I think it goes a long way with guys. We won't bat an eye with 'Snoop' being in there, and we'll go shoot our shot this week."

Here are my thoughts on the Ravens heading into Week 6, all in 50 words or less:

  • Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens' most accomplished pass rusher, will return on Sunday after a two-game absence. Cleveland surrendered eight sacks last weekend against the New York Jets. Even if the Browns double-team Hendrickson, I think Baltimore's pass rush will be a problem for Cleveland.
  • It's not just Hendrickson who Cleveland's offense must worry about. Mike Green has risen over the past couple weeks, putting pressure on quarterbacks and playing the run with physicality. Baltimore's second-round pick last season is blossoming and making the most of his snaps.
  • Sunday could feature Nnamdi Madubuike's first sack of 2026. He's playing with force, drawing double teams, and seems to be getting stronger every week. Cleveland was the opponent when Madubuike suffered his season-ending injury last season. He's about to show the Browns he's all the way back.
  • The Ravens must keep Watson from escaping the pocket. Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, and Malik Willis are the only quarterbacks who've rushed for more yards than Watson this season. He's most dangerous when he's doing damage with his arm and legs.
  • Rookie Vega Ioane has done a superb job at center, moving from right guard after Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic both went down in Week 3. Where would the Ravens be without Ioane? I'm not sure, but you can make a strong case they wouldn't be 4-1.
  • Veteran center Cam Jurgens (concussion) won’t make his Ravens debut for at least another week. With Ioane starting at center for a third straight game, who's going to play right guard, Andrew Vorhees (foot) or Emery Jones Jr. (ankle)? Both are listed as questionable, which is not ideal for Baltimore.
  • I'm interested to see how much Ja'Kobi Lane plays on Sunday, assuming he's active. The rookie wide receiver made some electrifying catches this summer and plays with high energy. Lane's presence could be an asset for Huntley, giving him another playmaker to target.
  • Todd Monken did a heck of a job with the Ravens. Jackson won his second MVP in 2023 and the Ravens led the league in yardage in 2024. But current Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle looks very comfortable filling big shoes. I expect Baltimore's offense to keep humming again.
  • Baltimore is catching a break playing at Cleveland in October. Sunday's afternoon weather forecast calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s. Monken and Doyle will have freedom to dial up any play without worrying about inclement weather.
  • The Ravens end the regular season with four straight AFC North games. But if they win on Sunday and beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, the Ravens will be 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the division. That would put them in excellent position heading into November.

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