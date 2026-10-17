Ravens Activate Ja'Kobi Lane From Injured Reserve

The sensation of Ravens training camp and the preseason, rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is all the way back.

Lane has been activated from injured reserve, which means he's set to play in Sunday's game in Cleveland.

The 6-foot-4 Lane will provide backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who is stepping in for injured Lamar Jackson (ankle), with a key big-bodied weapon against the Browns. Lane showed a knack for making circus catches and being a friendly target over the summer.

Lane suffered a wrist injury in his first pro game, shortly after his first career touchdown catch was called back by penalty. Now he will try to pick up where he left off, as it looked like he was in store for a big role in Baltimore's offense.

It remains to be seen how many snaps Lane will play in his first game back, but Head Coach Jesse Minter commended the high-energy rookie for staying in good shape during his four weeks sidelined. Lane returned to practice this week and was on IR for the minimum stay.

"He's had a great week and done a really good job," Minter said of Lane.

The Ravens also signed linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the 53-man roster, moving him up from the practice squad. He has two special teams tackles in two games this season.