Late for Work: Pundits' Predictions for Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens will be a reality check for the Browns.

USA Today’s Nicholas Brinkerhoff: "It was a fun run for the Browns, but the clock is about to strike midnight on this Cinderella story. After Deshaun Watson came crashing back down to earth in Week 5, Cleveland is going to get a dose of reality when the Ravens come to town in Week 6. Baltimore is on another level, unlike any team the Browns have played since Week 1. The Ravens should win this based on talent alone, especially with some injury concerns at key spots for Cleveland."

The Browns could keep it close, but the Ravens will prevail.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "The Browns have the pass rush and cornerback talent to bottle up a Tyler Huntley-led passing attack. Rookie wideout Denzel Boston is a big-play threat. If Cleveland gets the Deshaun Watson who impressed during its three-game winning streak, the Ravens will be on upset watch. But they have too much veteran talent to lose in Cleveland."

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon: "The Browns are 2-0 at home and haven't dropped a game in Cleveland by more than a field goal in their last five outings. They held a fourth-quarter lead over Baltimore at this site last November, and now they catch a banged-up Lamar Jackson — if he suits up at all. Count on Cleveland keeping this within one score against a flawed Ravens team that has merely been surviving."

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Ravens are getting healthier, and the Browns are not. Crazy things always happen when these teams meet in Cleveland, but the Ravens should take care of business."

It could be a big day for Derrick Henry.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein: "Derrick Henry's a monster, and [the Browns] are hurt down the middle. There are injuries galore on the defensive line for the Cleveland Browns. [Linebacker] Carson Schwesinger right now is not practicing. And you've got Derrick Henry, who's a monster."

The Browns' one-dimensional offense won't be able to keep up with the Ravens offense.

NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo: "I trust Baltimore's sixth-ranked scoring offense to do enough to outproduce Cleveland's often one-dimensional attack. The run game has been pretty stagnant with Quinshon Judkins, who is averaging a measly 3 yards per carry and also dealing with an ankle injury. Running mate Dylan Sampson could return to action after spending the last month on IR. I like the Browns' talented young receiving corps, and stud rookie Denzel Boston could challenge Baltimore's secondary deep, but until the run game improves, Todd Monken's group will struggle to rise above more complete teams week in and week out."

Getting pressure on Watson is crucial.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "Baltimore's focus will be on containing QB Deshaun Watson, who is 2-0 against the Ravens as the Browns starter. Watson ranks second in the NFL with 111 yards rushing when pressured. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) is expected to return after sitting out two games for a Baltimore team that has hit quarterbacks 55 times this season (fifth most in the league)."

Huntley revenge game?