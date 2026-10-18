Game Recap: Ravens Lose Fourth-Quarter Lead in Cleveland

In another tight contest, the Ravens couldn't recreate their late-game magic from previous weeks, falling to the Cleveland Browns on the road, 13-10.
Browns kicker Andrew Szmyt booted the game-winning field goal from 37 yards out as time expired. The win put Cleveland at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North and handed Baltimore, now 4-2, a tough defeat in its first division matchup of the season.
Turning Point
With the Ravens leading 10-3 early in the fourth quarter, Derrick Henry lost his first fumble of the season. The Browns took over at Baltimore's 35-yard line and scored a touchdown seven plays later on a 2-yard run by running back Audric Estime following a questionable pass interference call on third down.
Top Play
Rookie tight end Josh Cuevas caught his first career touchdown pass that featured a heap of misdirections to open the scoring. Cuevas also got loose for a long gain after lining up at guard.
Stats to Know
- The Ravens scored 10 points on their first two drives, but after a 34-yard Tyler Loop field goal, the Ravens punted on seven of their final nine drives. Their other two drives were Henry's fumble and a missed 49-yarder by Loop early in the fourth quarter.
- The Browns started just 1-of-10 on third down but finished 5-of-16. The Ravens gave up key third-down conversions on each of Cleveland's final three scoring drives, including a 33-yard completion to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy that put the Browns in range for Szmyt's game-winning field goal.
- Henry finished with just 58 rushing yards on 17 carries, both of which were season lows.
- Quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.
- The Ravens tallied a season-high five sacks. Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson had one is his return from a finger procedure and Nnamdi Madubuike had his first in more than a year following his neck injury.
- The two teams combined for 11 drives in the first half. Cuevas' touchdown and Loop's 34-yard field goal were the only drives for either team that reached the opposing team's 40-yard line. The other nine ended in punts.
- In the first quarter, Baltimore's defense had more than half the amount of quarterback hits in the first quarter (4) as Cleveland's offense had total yards (7). In the first half, the Ravens had as many sacks as Watson had completions (3). However, the Browns finished with two more yards than the Ravens (237 to 235).
- Both kickers had misses in the second half. Szmyt had made 25 straight field goals dating back to last season before missing a potential go-ahead 48-yarder in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Loop's miss would've extended Baltimore's lead back to 10 points.
- Safety Kyle Hamilton had three tackles for loss.
- Calais Campbell became third player since at least 1982 to record a sack at age 40-or-older. The other two are NFL Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith and Green Bay Packer Hall-of-Famer Clay Matthews.
- Zay Flowers led the Ravens with six catches and 66 receiving yards. In his first action since suffering an injury in Week 1, rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane had four catches for 40 yards.