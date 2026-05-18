Practice Report From Day 1 of Ravens OTAs

At the end of Jesse Minter's first Organized Team Activities practice, he gathered his team and everybody, including the new head coach and his staff, got into plank position on their toes and elbows and held it for a long two minutes in scoring heat.

It was a unique and new challenge to show they finish everything strong. The standard is being set in Baltimore under Minter, just as he preached since the day he was hired, as the Ravens kicked off OTAs at the Under Armour Performance Center.