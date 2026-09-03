Zay Flowers Returns to Ravens Practice

Zay Flowers was back at practice for the first time in weeks Thursday.
The Ravens' star receiver had been sidelined since the joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 19 and 20 due a minor health issue, per Head Coach Jesse Minter.
Last week, Minter said the Ravens were looking out for Flowers' Week 1 health. Flowers did some running drills at the start of Wednesday's practice.
The only Raven not spotted at the early portion of practice Thursday was wide receiver Devontez Walker, as the team is in good health 10 days away from the regular-season opener in Indianapolis.