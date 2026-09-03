Ravens Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr. and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga to the practice squad.

Webb, son of former Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb Sr., was with the Ravens through training camp and the preseason. He forced a fumble on a kickoff return during the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders and added a pass breakup and two tackles during that game.

Edoga was among the Jacksonville Jaguars' final roster cuts this summer. He appeared in 14 games with the Jaguars in 2025 and made two starts. A seven-year veteran, the 29-year-old Edoga has made 25 career starts in 62 games, with experience at both guard and tackle. During the 2022 season, Edoga and Run Game Coordinator/ Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford were together with the Atlanta Falcons.