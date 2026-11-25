The Pittsburgh Steelers announced late Tuesday night that Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, with Mason Rudolph taking over as the starting quarterback.
Rodgers' sudden benching has not gone over well with some of his teammates, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.
ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Rodgers had already missed a Wednesday morning meeting.
Pittsburgh (6-4) has suffered two straight losses and failed to reach 20 points in both games. According to Pryor, the move to bench Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, was Head Coach Mike McCarthy's decision, and McCarthy hopes the quarterback change sparks Pittsburgh's offense.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the situation with Rodgers had been "brewing for a while."
Rodgers has completed 60.9% of attempts this season and has been sacked 31 times, surpassing last season's total of 29, and leads the NFL with 257 yards lost on sacks. His 3.7 air yards per completion is the lowest of any quarterback with at least 300 dropbacks this season, per Next Gen Stats.
Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers was off target on a pass to a wide-open Jaylen Warren that could have turned into a 30-yard score.
"I feel like I had to throw it maybe harder than I usually do to the backs," Rodgers said Sunday via Pryor. "That was a missed opportunity for sure."
Rodgers has announced this would be his last season after a 22-year career, meaning Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles may have been Rodgers' final game. The Steelers visit M&T Bank Stadium in the final week of the regular season, but Rodgers' future status with the Steelers remains to be seen.
Cincinnati Bengals: Last-Second Loss to Commanders Keeps AFC North Race Tight
The Bengals' five-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night by the Washington Commanders, who kicked a walk-off field goal to defeat Cincinnati, 22-20.
After the Bengals took a one-point lead with 46 seconds remaining, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered in the clutch. Daniels made back-to-back pinpoint completions to wide receiver Antonio Williams that covered 64 yards, setting up Drew Stevens' 26-yard field goal as time expired.
Joe Burrow passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but the Commanders blitzed often and forced Burrow to make quick throws. Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (five catches, 31 yards) and Tee Higgins (two catches, 41 yards, one touchdown) were held in check, but Chase wasn't ready to heap praise on Washington.
"Losing when you know you're better," Chase said when asked about the difficulty of Monday's defeat, via the Bengals’ website. "One loss doesn't determine nothing. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."
The Bengals (7-3) still lead the AFC North, but they have just a one-game edge on both the Steelers and Cleveland Browns (6-4). Cincinnati hosts the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson Leaves Door Open to an Extension With Browns
Deshaun Watson has engineered six game-winning drives for the Browns, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC after their bye in Week 11.
Watson's play this season has raised speculation that he may re-sign with the Browns, a possible development that most people didn't see coming when the season began. He's in the final year of his controversial five-year deal, which is worth $230 million and fully guaranteed. Watson is focusing on his play and leaving his contract in the hands of his representative.
"That's up to my agent. So, that's all David Mulugheta," Watson said on the Browns' website, via Pro Football Talk. "I don't even worry about that, even all the way up to the last game.
"My future and what that holds is all in God's hands, and whoever contacts David. Right now, I'm just focusing on today, this bye week, and then getting back up here and finishing out the season strong for us."
The Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) in Week 12 in a game that has been flexed to Sunday night.