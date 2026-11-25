Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson Leaves Door Open to an Extension With Browns

Deshaun Watson has engineered six game-winning drives for the Browns, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC after their bye in Week 11.

Watson's play this season has raised speculation that he may re-sign with the Browns, a possible development that most people didn't see coming when the season began. He's in the final year of his controversial five-year deal, which is worth $230 million and fully guaranteed. Watson is focusing on his play and leaving his contract in the hands of his representative.

"That's up to my agent. So, that's all David Mulugheta," Watson said on the Browns' website, via Pro Football Talk. "I don't even worry about that, even all the way up to the last game.

"My future and what that holds is all in God's hands, and whoever contacts David. Right now, I'm just focusing on today, this bye week, and then getting back up here and finishing out the season strong for us."