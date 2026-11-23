Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. has waited three years for his opportunity, and he delivered on it Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
With Marlon Humphrey deactivated, Tampa played 40 defensive snaps, the second-most of his career (the other was last year's game against the Houston Texans when the Ravens' defense was riddled with injuries).
While the Ravens lost, 35-33, to the Panthers, Tampa earned the defense's highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade with a 90.5 on 40 defensive snaps.
Tampa had a stellar series in the third quarter when he broke up a slant intended for Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker in the end zone. Two plays later, Tampa undercut a Bryce Young pass to Tetairoa McMillian in the back of the end zone and made a diving interception.
It was the first interception by a Ravens cornerback this season and the second of Tampa's three-year career.
Here are other takeaways from the grades and snap counts in Sunday's loss:
- The Ravens' offensive line had a resurgent performance, led by center Cam Jurgens' 81.5 grade from PFF. It was high highest grade since Week 11 of the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jurgens allowed zero pressures on 39 pass blocking reps against the Panthers.
- Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (79.8) and left guard John Simpson (68.4) scored their highest grades of the season. Stanley had an elite 91.7 run blocking mark.
- Derrick Henry recorded 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers, tying season highs with four explosive runs (10+ yards) and eight missed tackles forced, per Next Gen Stats. All four explosives were on outside zone runs.
- Jacoby Brissett has given the Ravens a chance to win in both of his two starts since being acquired via trade. Against the Panthers, he completed 24 of 37 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, and his 83.8 grade was the fifth-highest mark of any quarterback in the league in Week 11 (pending "Monday Night Football").
- Wide receiver Devontez Walker only played nine offensive snaps, but he received the offense's highest grade (90.6) after making a 34-yard catch on his lone target. Walker also had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his return to his hometown of Charlotte, N.C.
- Defensive tackle Travis Jones, who got his first sack of the season, scored a PFF grade of 73.8 and has scored in the mid-70s in four of the past five weeks.