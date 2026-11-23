Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. has waited three years for his opportunity, and he delivered on it Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

With Marlon Humphrey deactivated, Tampa played 40 defensive snaps, the second-most of his career (the other was last year's game against the Houston Texans when the Ravens' defense was riddled with injuries).

While the Ravens lost, 35-33, to the Panthers, Tampa earned the defense's highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade with a 90.5 on 40 defensive snaps.