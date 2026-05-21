Devontez Walker Aims to 'Show I Belong Out There Every Single Play'

The Ravens have their starters in two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. But the Ravens are likely going to use three wideouts more often in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's offense.

While the Ravens used three wide receivers on just 30% of their offensive plays last season, Doyle's former Chicago Bears deployed "11" personnel on 53% of their offensive plays, per Next Gen Stats. Along with the departure of tight end Isaiah Likely, there will be more receiver targets to go around.

"I feel good about it," Walker said. "I'm just approaching it the same: opportunity calls, take full advantage of it. But now, looking at it as like I'm going in as a one."

By a "one" Walker means a first-teamer. He'll get a lot of work with Lamar Jackson this summer.

"You got the one and two, they're kind of going to get the most targets," Walker said. "The No. 3 has to be the one making every play that they get. That's how I look at that role. I'm looking forward to being pushed into that role a little bit."

Walker will again have to earn it this summer. With a new coaching staff, everyone gets a fresh start and opportunity to make a strong impression. The Ravens also drafted a pair of rookie wide receivers, Ja'Kobi Lane in the third round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth.

Their strengths are different than Walker's. Lane is a big-bodied outside target with a huge catch radius, and Sarratt is a contested-catch and yards-after-catch pro who may often work in the slot. Walker's calling card is his speed, but he's worked hard to diversify his game.

Walker spent last offseason getting comfortable running the entire route tree. This offseason, he's been working on finding different ways to run those same routes. He's putting some more nuance on it.

"It's still attacking the same way, trying to get better and trying to become that complete receiver and not just be looked at as that one-trick guy. Just being able to do everything, move everywhere, so there's no flaw in it," Walker said.