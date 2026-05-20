Ravens Productions Wins Three Telly Awards, Nominated for 14 Emmys 

The trophy case for Ravens Productions is growing by the year.
Ravens Productions recently took home three Telly Awards, a national award which recognizes excellence in video and television across all screens.
Gold: Non-Broadcast – Motion Graphics & Design Category
- Once Upon A Midnight Dreary
Silver: Online Documentary Category; Bronze: Online Sports Category
- Baltimore to Lagos: A Football Journey Home
Ravens Productions also won two collaboration Telly Awards: Baltimore Ravens Virtual Camera Mixed Reality was a silver general winner for immersive and mixed reality, and GEICO Gameday Shuttle was a bronze general winner for sports/sporting goods/games (with Freedom Digital Media).
Along with winning Telly Awards, the Ravens Productions team was also nominated for 14 Emmy Awards last week.
Last year, Ravens Productions won 13 Emmys among 15 nominations, topping the previous record of 11 wins.
Here are the categories for this year's nominees:
Arts/Entertainment Short Form
- Stars in the Stars
Sports Report News Feature
- Undrafted Rookies Make the Team
Sports Story Long Form
- Lagos to Baltimore
- Wired Playoff Win
Sports Program Live
- Ravens Kickoff
Sports Program Post Produced
- Wired Home Opener
Sports One Time Special
- Inside Ravens Draft
Sports Open/Tease
- Warriors
Promotion Non-News
- Severance Schedule Release