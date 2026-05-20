Ravens Productions Wins Three Telly Awards, Nominated for 14 Emmys 

Ravens Productions also won two collaboration Telly Awards: Baltimore Ravens Virtual Camera Mixed Reality was a silver general winner for immersive and mixed reality, and GEICO Gameday Shuttle was a bronze general winner for sports/sporting goods/games (with Freedom Digital Media).

Along with winning Telly Awards, the Ravens Productions team was also nominated for 14 Emmy Awards last week.

Last year, Ravens Productions won 13 Emmys among 15 nominations, topping the previous record of 11 wins.