Five Things to Know About the Buffalo Bills

Allen also has eight fumbles over the past two regular seasons, the third-most of any player. In Buffalo's Divisional Round overtime loss to the Denver Broncos last season, Allen threw two interceptions and fumbled three times, losing two of them.

Overall, though, Buffalo has been more willing to tolerate the negatives because the positives have been so high. Again, the Bills have the league's highest-scoring offense at a whopping 32.8 points per game. Only 11 teams this century have averaged that number or more over a full season, including the 2019 Ravens.