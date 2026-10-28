Lamar Jackson Returns to Full Practice Participation

Lamar Jackson returned to full practice participation Wednesday, a positive indication for his chances to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson returned to practice last week from his ankle injury but was a limited participant all week and missed his third straight game.
"It's going to be a big boost [if he plays]," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "Lamar is the best player in the NFL. We all know how good of a player he is, but we also don't want to rely on him having to carry us as a team."
Running back Derrick Henry called Jackson the "heart and soul of this team."
"He's the leader of this offense, so anytime he's out there, it's always great," Henry said. "I know he wants to be out there with us and to put us in the best position to win. He wants the guys to play great as well. So, I'll be excited whenever he's back out there, and I look forward to it."
Two Ravens defensive leaders, safety Kyle Hamilton and linebacker Roquan Smith, did not practice Wednesday, however.
Smith briefly left Sunday's game during the fourth quarter against the Bengals with a knee injury but returned.
"A few guys that missed today I would say [are] dealing with typical after-game things," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "So [we] feel pretty good about it. We'll kind of see how they are throughout the week."
Other Ravens who didn't practice Wednesday were guard Vega Ioane (knee), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest). Minter is not yet ruling out Ioane's chances of playing Sunday, however.
"We'll see where it's at with 'V'" Minter said. "If there's anybody that can do something crazy and overcome things, he's got the right mentality."
Guard John Simpson (groin), nose tackle John Jenkins (knee), Stanley (rest/toe/ankle), cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (ankle) were all limited Wednesday.
Rookie running back Adam Randall (neck) also returned to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. Randall was a full practice participant.
Key Bills Defensive Lineman Returns to Practice
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver returned to practice after missing the past two games due to a knee injury.
Just like last week, the Ravens are facing a team that is coming off a bye week.
The only Bills player who didn't practice Wednesday was starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back).
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb), wide receiver D.J. Moore (shoulder) and tight end Dalton Kinkaid (chest) are among the Bills limited in Wednesday's practice.
Two safeties, including starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson, are suspended for Sunday's game due to spitting.