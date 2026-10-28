Lamar Jackson Returns to Full Practice Participation

Lamar Jackson returned to full practice participation Wednesday, a positive indication for his chances to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson returned to practice last week from his ankle injury but was a limited participant all week and missed his third straight game.

"It's going to be a big boost [if he plays]," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "Lamar is the best player in the NFL. We all know how good of a player he is, but we also don't want to rely on him having to carry us as a team."

Running back Derrick Henry called Jackson the "heart and soul of this team."