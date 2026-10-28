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Rookie Running Back Adam Randall Returns to Practice

Oct 28, 2026 at 01:13 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

RB Adam Randall
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall

Rookie running back Adam Randall was designated for return Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be placed on the active roster.

Randall (neck) was a full practice participant.

The fifth-round pick from Clemson played in two of Baltimore three preseason games with 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. He was also targeted six times and made four catches for 47 yards.

Randall was one of Baltimore's three fifth-round picks this year, and the selection was made by Owner Steve Bisciotti, who is a friend of Clemson Head Coach Dabo Sweeney.

A converted wide receiver, Randall is a high-upside prospect who is powerfully built at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, with 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

His size, explosiveness, and reliable hands can add more depth to the running back room led by Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali. Randall also returned kickoffs at Clemson and averaged 23.2 yards on 13 attempts.

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