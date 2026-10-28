Mailbag: Why the Ravens Can Still Make the Playoffs

Mink: It's overreaction week – at least outside of the Under Armour Performance Center – after the Ravens gave up 35 unanswered points to the Bengals.

The Ravens themselves have seemingly taken some of their issues head-on internally, too. Head Coach Jesse Minter called on “a little bit more” from his team’s leaders and said the Ravens, coaches included, need to do a better job of making second-half adjustments.

The Ravens' 135-point swing in point differential from first half to second half is wild. However, it also shows how good this team can be.

The Ravens have been the best team in the NFL in the first half. It's also not a coincidence that Zay Flowers went out at halftime in Week 1 and Lamar Jackson went out at halftime in Week 4.

With Flowers back and balling out and Jackson seemingly not far off from returning as well, I expect the Ravens offense to start cooking again. This is a far more explosive offense with Jackson. And as we've seen time and time again, his presence alone lifts the entire team.

There are still some issues that need to be improved. Another injury on the offensive line to guard Vega Ioane (knee), coupled with the season-ending injury to blocking tight end Durham Smythe, has hampered the running attack. The Ravens need to find solutions anyway.

The Ravens are 4-3. Yes, they're in last place in the AFC North, but they still have four more AFC North games to play – all over the final four weeks of the season. Baltimore is in a tough stretch of the schedule with the first-place Buffalo Bills (5-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) up next. But if Jackson returns, you can't convince me that this team is incapable of beating them.