News & Notes: Declan Doyle Discusses His Second-Half Adjustments

Ravens Work to Leave Past Woes in the Past

The Ravens weren't pleased with how they reacted once the momentum switched against them in the second half against Cincinnati. Baltimore has lost 18 games after holding a double-digit lead since 2018, but this year's coaches and players say it's time to put that history behind them.

"You can feel there's some scars from things that have happened in the past," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "Collectively, we've got to find a way to stop the bleeding. I know our guys will step up. I know our response will be better. Sometimes you just have to go through these situations in order to grow."

Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci, who's in his second season with the Ravens, doesn't believe that losing leads in past seasons should have any impact on this year's team.

"The more that we talk about it, the more attention it brings to it," Santucci said. "I'm not saying that it should be ignored because it's a real thing. I'm just saying there's so many other things that we can focus on, that we can talk about [and] that we can get better at before we start talking about some make-believe thing.