News & Notes: Declan Doyle Discusses His Second-Half Adjustments

The Ravens have gone two games without scoring a second-half touchdown, which means Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has spent many hours seeking solutions.
Doyle scripts a list of plays to begin each half with. However, Baltimore has enjoyed far more success in the first half (16.8 points per game) than in the second (7.2 points).
Doyle believes that in the second half, he needs to stay more committed to his pre-game script rather than straying from it.
"I probably haven't stuck to that second half script enough," Doyle said. "I've probably got to stick to my guns a little more. I'm only seven games in. I think that can always improve.
"As the game goes on, you need to be able to adjust to the schematics, and what's happening and how they're playing you. Especially when it's not going as well as it has the last couple weeks. It's something that I'm working through, but it can be a lot better than it is right now."
Doyle is taking suggestions from coaches and players as they work to break out in the second half. During that process, the players have maintained their sense of humor.
"They brought up the suggestion, maybe we should just stay in the end zone for the end of the first half, and it will always be the first half for us," Doyle said. "We'll never go in the locker room."
Doyle on Run Game Issues: 'It's Not One Thing'
Doyle praised the way center Cam Jurgens handled his first start at center for the Ravens. However, they were held to 83 yards rushing during their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Derrick Henry (45 yards) averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.
The Ravens' run game should improve when Lamar Jackson returns, but the Ravens have worked on fine-tuning many aspects of the rushing attack this week.
"It's not one thing," Doyle said. "We have to go back to our process of how we believe we're going to run the ball effectively."
Doyle said the pre-snap communication up front needs to improve.
"I think Cam did an awesome job in the game. But that communication has to get relayed to a number of different spots," Doyle said "Whether that's the guards relaying it to the tackles, the tackles to the tight ends. There are too many times that we have unblocked players that are unaccounted for. We've got to clean that up as a staff, as players."
Ravens Work to Leave Past Woes in the Past
The Ravens weren't pleased with how they reacted once the momentum switched against them in the second half against Cincinnati. Baltimore has lost 18 games after holding a double-digit lead since 2018, but this year's coaches and players say it's time to put that history behind them.
"You can feel there's some scars from things that have happened in the past," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "Collectively, we've got to find a way to stop the bleeding. I know our guys will step up. I know our response will be better. Sometimes you just have to go through these situations in order to grow."
Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci, who's in his second season with the Ravens, doesn't believe that losing leads in past seasons should have any impact on this year's team.
"The more that we talk about it, the more attention it brings to it," Santucci said. "I'm not saying that it should be ignored because it's a real thing. I'm just saying there's so many other things that we can focus on, that we can talk about [and] that we can get better at before we start talking about some make-believe thing.
"Half the people weren't even here. The whole coaching staff wasn't even here…Let's focus on the things that actually matter - how we practice, how we play, how we meet, how we communicate. Then, I think we start getting the results that everybody wants."
Kyle Hamilton on Criticism From Ravens Legends: 'We Got to Figure This Out"
Among those who criticized the Ravens on social media following Sunday's loss were Ravens legends Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs.
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton didn't see the comments, but he said that it's up to this year's defense to build its own legacy.
"I don't want to comment on anything they said when I didn't see it," Hamilton said. "Obviously, those guys have done it, have been a part of great Ravens defenses. But they're not about to walk through the door and play for us. We've got to figure this out ourselves.
"Respect the past for sure, everything that they've built here. But it doesn't have anything to do with us. This is the 2026 Ravens defense. We've got to have that mindset. Just because the logo says something, our tape needs to say the same thing. That's something as a defense, as a team, we can uphold up better, and we look forward to doing that the rest of the season."