News & Notes: Derrick Henry Says Ravens 'Leaders Have to Lead'

Derrick Henry holds himself accountable, and not only when he's carrying the football.

Head Coach Jesse Minter asked the team's leaders to step up after Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which the Ravens gave up 35 unanswered points. Henry and other Ravens leaders are answering that call.

"I can speak for myself. I pride myself in being one of the leaders on this team," Henry said. "I am one of the vets, and I haven't been doing a good enough job as far as leading.

"When I talked about it being flat on the sidelines, when we don't have energy or things are not going the way they're supposed to, somebody has to bring that spark, whether it's speaking or out there on the field making a play that turns everything around. That's what I need to do. The leaders have to lead, have to have accountability and have to bring the juice."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is the team's longest-tenured player as a first-round pick in 2016. He didn't like the vibe on the sideline against Cincinnati after the Ravens lost the lead and said it was discussed among players after the game ended.

"I know a couple of us, we met together after the game, without him (Minter) even having to tell us anything," Stanley said. "Just seeing the energy that we had on the sideline when things aren't going our way is something that needs to change."

Stanley if that requires him to be more vocal, so be it.