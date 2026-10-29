Late for Work: ESPN Pundits Predict How Upside-Down AFC North Will Play Out

The AFC North has entered into the Upside Down.
The Ravens (4-3) are in last place in the division and the Cleveland Browns (5-2) are in first as we near the midway point of the season. The Cincinnati Bengals (4-2), who entered the season as the consensus second-best team in the AFC North, are in third place behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2), who beat them in Week 3.
Are the current standings a temporary aberration, or could there really be a new pecking order?
Stranger things have happened, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano isn't sold.
"I don't believe the Browns or Steelers are as good as their records indicate," Graziano wrote. "I mean, [Browns quarterback Deshaun] Watson is 27th in the league in QBR, and Cleveland has allowed 13 more points than it has scored. This is a mirage, along with some really good coaching by Todd Monken. And the Steelers just keep eking out these grueling wins against mediocre competition and looking a lot like they did for the past half-decade of the Mike Tomlin era."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "the Browns are no fluke" and the AFC North "is shaping up to be the most balanced division in football," but he isn't counting out the Ravens despite their 35-13 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
"I'm taking Baltimore for the division if Lamar Jackson is back this week and for the duration of the season," Fowler wrote. "Here's to expecting Baltimore to tighten up and prove the Cincinnati game was an aberration."
Jackson, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Graziano isn't as bullish on Baltimore even if Jackson returns sooner than later. He believes the Bengals will win the division.
"That seems to be the consensus opinion and has been since the offseason – that Baltimore has a strong roster and should be a top AFC contender when everyone's healthy. But I have concerns," Graziano wrote. "The Ravens definitely need Jackson back as soon and as healthy as possible. … The big problem the Ravens have is that the two games they've lost without Jackson are to the Browns and Bengals, both of whom are ahead of them in the division and now have a tiebreaker edge as well.
"Jackson's health isn't the only issue. Derrick Henry looks a step slow for the first time and is getting stuffed at a high rate in short-yardage situations. The defense's disappearance in the second half Sunday must sound some alarm bells, doesn't it? Wasn't this supposed to be the Trey Hendrickson revenge game? The new coaching staff is unproven and hasn't had to manage a team through the inevitable ups and downs of a season. I believe Jesse Minter is a good coach who can do it, but we have not seen whether he can or will. We don't really know what the current, post-Harbaugh version of the Ravens is or how it will hold up as the season goes along."
Zay Flowers Rises to No. 2 in PFF's Wide Receiver Rankings
Zay Flowers has silenced those who questioned whether he is a true No. 1 wide receiver. Now he's being recognized as one of the truly elite at his position.
Flowers has climbed to No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' wide receiver rankings, up three spots from last week. Only 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks is ranked ahead of him.
"Flowers has missed the equivalent of two games this season, while his starting quarterback has missed three and a half." PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote. "Despite those absences, the Ravens receiver is on pace to break the franchise's single-season receiving yards record by 260 yards."
Flowers could be in store for another big game this Sunday in Buffalo, especially if Jackson returns. The Bills have the 31st-ranked pass defense, and Flowers had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in last year's season-opener in Buffalo.
Vega Ioane Cracks Top Five in ESPN's Rookie Rankings
ESPN ranked the top 10 rookies to this point in the season, and offensive lineman Vega Ioane came in at No. 5.
"Ioane has already shown some versatility with 196 snaps at center and 182 at right guard," ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote. "The Ravens have been forced to throw him into the deep end because of injuries, including three centers being put on IR.
"The injury bug caught up with Ioane himself, as he sprained an MCL at right guard in a Week 7 loss to the Bengals. It's considered a short-term injury, but so far Ioane has played with physicality, and his pass block win rate at center (94.5%) is third best in the league. Ravens coach Jesse Minter has already said he believes Ioane deserves Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration."
Minter didn't rule out the possibility of Ioane playing against the Bills.
"We'll see where it's at with 'V'," Minter said. "If there's anybody that can do something crazy and overcome things, he's got the right mentality."