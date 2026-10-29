Late for Work: ESPN Pundits Predict How Upside-Down AFC North Will Play Out

The AFC North has entered into the Upside Down.

The Ravens (4-3) are in last place in the division and the Cleveland Browns (5-2) are in first as we near the midway point of the season. The Cincinnati Bengals (4-2), who entered the season as the consensus second-best team in the AFC North, are in third place behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2), who beat them in Week 3.

Are the current standings a temporary aberration, or could there really be a new pecking order?

Stranger things have happened, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano isn't sold.

"I don't believe the Browns or Steelers are as good as their records indicate," Graziano wrote. "I mean, [Browns quarterback Deshaun] Watson is 27th in the league in QBR, and Cleveland has allowed 13 more points than it has scored. This is a mirage, along with some really good coaching by Todd Monken. And the Steelers just keep eking out these grueling wins against mediocre competition and looking a lot like they did for the past half-decade of the Mike Tomlin era."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "the Browns are no fluke" and the AFC North "is shaping up to be the most balanced division in football," but he isn't counting out the Ravens despite their 35-13 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

"I'm taking Baltimore for the division if Lamar Jackson is back this week and for the duration of the season," Fowler wrote. "Here's to expecting Baltimore to tighten up and prove the Cincinnati game was an aberration."

Jackson, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Graziano isn't as bullish on Baltimore even if Jackson returns sooner than later. He believes the Bengals will win the division.

"That seems to be the consensus opinion and has been since the offseason – that Baltimore has a strong roster and should be a top AFC contender when everyone's healthy. But I have concerns," Graziano wrote. "The Ravens definitely need Jackson back as soon and as healthy as possible. … The big problem the Ravens have is that the two games they've lost without Jackson are to the Browns and Bengals, both of whom are ahead of them in the division and now have a tiebreaker edge as well.