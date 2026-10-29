Vega Ioane Makes Quick Return From Knee Injury; Lamar Jackson Practices Fully Again

The Ravens got several of their top players back on the field for Thursday's practice as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills.
Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), linebacker Roquan Smith (knee), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) and guard Vega Ioane (knee) all practiced. The only Raven who did not was safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee).
On Wednesday, Head Coach Jesse Minter said Hamilton and Smith were "dealing with typical after-game things" and that he felt "pretty good" about their status.
What's more surprising is Ioane, who was back on the field just four days after suffering a reported MCL knee sprain. Ioane missed just one practice, though he was limited Thursday.
"I know my body. I know how things go down," Ioane said. "It's just a mentality thing. It's not only me; everybody in this locker room has it. Things go bad, you want to fight and get back as fast as you can."
Minter hinted Wednesday that Ioane still had a chance to play against the Bills.
"If there's anybody that can do something crazy and overcome things, he's got the right mentality," Minter said.
Lamar Jackson was a full practice participant for the second straight day, a strong sign for his availability against the Bills.
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle spoke Thursday about the importance of making sure that Jackson isn't rusty in his return.
"You take a guy out of that flow that he was in, you've got to be very aware of that," Doyle said. "He hasn't played football in a little bit. We're trying to make practice as close to game-like reps as we possibly can, just as we're trying to make the walk-through as close to game-like operation as we can.
"He was playing at a really high level, and obviously the goal is you don't skip a beat when he steps back out there."