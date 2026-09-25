Five Things to Know About the Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is one of the NFL's best and most consistent quarterbacks.

Before the regular season began, Prescott wanted the Cowboys to have the NFL's "G.O.T.I" – the Greatest Offense There Is. So far, their offense has been potent, ranking first in points per drive and third-down percentage.

A lot of their success has to do with Prescott, who has been one of the NFL's sharpest quarterbacks since becoming the Cowboys' starter as a rookie in 2016. He has four seasons with at least 4,400 passing yards. Last week, he broke Tony Romo's franchise record for passing touchdowns.

Speaking of last week, it was a good example of how lethal Prescott can be. In a 37-20 win over the Commanders, Prescott had 279 passing yards, four touchdowns, five incompletions and zero turnovers. He gashed Washington's defense at all three levels of the field, throwing with poise and accuracy all afternoon.

"Dak is a great quarterback," Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter said this week. "He has a really good field-general sense of how they operate."