Late for Work: Ravens' Rebuilt Offensive Line Is Under the Microscope After Two Weeks

Rebuilt Offensive Line Needs to Do Better Job of Protecting Lamar Jackson

Bolstering the offensive line and providing better protection for Lamar Jackson was a top offseason priority for the Ravens.

It's a small sample size, but the rebuilt offensive line has not fared well in pass-blocking through two weeks.

The unit, which has three new starters, is 30th out of 32 teams in pass-block win rate (35%), per ESPN Analytics. Only five quarterbacks have been pressured more than Jackson, who has faced pressure on 42.6% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

"His results in those situations have been mixed," PFF’s Mark Chichester wrote. "His 8.6 yards per attempt under pressure ranks sixth among 32 qualifiers, but he has taken five sacks and produced two turnover-worthy plays. Jackson's 6.5% turnover-worthy play rate ranks 10th-highest at the position, helping drag his production down to -0.280 EPA per play despite his ability to generate yardage when pressured."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Nikhil Mehta noted that there were "schematic elements" to the Ravens' pass-blocking issues in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints.