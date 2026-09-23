Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start Cowboys Week

Star wide receiver Zay Flowers did not practice to start the week as the Ravens prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro.

Flowers, who missed Sunday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, was a limited participant on Friday of last week.

When asked Monday about the status of Flowers and a couple other starters, Head Coach Jesse Minter said, "I feel like we will have a good shot with a lot of guys this week, which is encouraging."

There have been reports questioning the field conditions at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, and Minter was asked whether the field could play into the decision on whether Flowers plays or not.

"I think you have to take everything into account, most importantly what is best for [Flowers]," Minter said. "We will figure all these out. I think we have a lot of guys in that day-to-day range right now."

Flowers' absence has dramatically altered the Ravens' offensive production. With him, the Ravens scored four touchdowns on five drives in Indianapolis. Without Flowers, the Ravens have scored three touchdowns on 16 drives.

If the Ravens don't have Flowers against the Cowboys, Rashod Bateman would be leaned on to rise to the occasion again after posting seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.