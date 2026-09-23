Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start Cowboys Week

Star wide receiver Zay Flowers did not practice to start the week as the Ravens prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro.
Flowers, who missed Sunday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, was a limited participant on Friday of last week.
When asked Monday about the status of Flowers and a couple other starters, Head Coach Jesse Minter said, "I feel like we will have a good shot with a lot of guys this week, which is encouraging."
There have been reports questioning the field conditions at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, and Minter was asked whether the field could play into the decision on whether Flowers plays or not.
"I think you have to take everything into account, most importantly what is best for [Flowers]," Minter said. "We will figure all these out. I think we have a lot of guys in that day-to-day range right now."
Flowers' absence has dramatically altered the Ravens' offensive production. With him, the Ravens scored four touchdowns on five drives in Indianapolis. Without Flowers, the Ravens have scored three touchdowns on 16 drives.
If the Ravens don't have Flowers against the Cowboys, Rashod Bateman would be leaned on to rise to the occasion again after posting seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.
"I am just trying to do whatever this team needs," Bateman said. "If this team needs me to go out and do that, that is what I am going to do. If this team needs me to block, that is what I am going to do."
Nnamdi Madubuike, Teddye Buchanan Log Full Practices
Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) practiced fully for the first time since their season-ending injuries last season.
Both have been ramping up slowly, but a full practice is a big step towards returning to game action.
When they weren't placed on injured reserve to start the season, it was an indication that the Ravens expected them to play within the first four games. There are two games left in that window.
Three Ravens Veterans Don't Practice
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) also did not practice Wednesday.
Stanley started and played most of the game against the Saints but was relieved in the fourth quarter by Carson Vinson. Hendrickson played throughout and logged his first sack as a Raven.
Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who played 40 snaps against the Saints, had a rest day Wednesday.
Malaki Starks Joins Injury List as Limited Participant
Ravens safety Malaki Starks is dealing with a hamstring injury that left him limited in Wednesday's practice.
Starks played in all 17 games (15 starts) last season as a rookie and is a player the Ravens are counting on to take a step forward this season.
He had an uneven game in the loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, in which he had four tackles but was in coverage on a fourth-quarter 21-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.
Starting guard John Simpson is still dealing with the groin injury that limited him last week but did not stop him from playing.
Rookie outside linebacker Zion Young (quadricep) and wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle) were also limited in Wednesday's practice.