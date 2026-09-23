Nnamdi Madubuike Returns to Full Practice Participation

The Ravens could get a couple of big defensive pieces back in Rio de Janeiro against the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) both participated fully in practice for the first time since they each suffered season-ending injuries last year.

When asked Monday about Madubuike's status, Head Coach Jesse Minter said, "I feel like we will have a good shot with a lot of guys this week, which is encouraging."

The Ravens didn't place Madubuike or Buchanan on injured reserve to start the year, signaling that they would play within the first four games. There are two games left within that window: Sunday in Rio and Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.

Madubuike returned to practice at the start of training camp but has had a slow ramp-up process. He rejoined team drills on Sept. 3 but has been limited since. Buchanan was on a similar timeline.

Madubuike's return to game action will elevate Baltimore's defensive front and pass rush. The two-time Pro Bowler led all defensive linemen with 13 sacks in 2023.

"I think we all know the impact that kid has," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said last week. "He is a three-down menace. He is impactful in the run game; he harasses quarterbacks and offensive linemen with his power and his finesse. So, when you talk about a defense that I already think is pretty solid and taking us to yet another level, I would expect Nnamdi to do just that."

It's a different situation with Buchanan, who made 93 tackles and the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team despite his season ending prematurely.

Trenton Simpson has reassumed the starting job next to Roquan Smith this season and, Minter said Monday that he's been one of the team's top defenders through two weeks.