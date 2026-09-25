Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Cowboys Game in Rio

It could be a big day for Jackson on the ground.

ESPN’s Todd Archer: "The Cowboys have not done well containing mobile QBs the first two weeks, with Jaxson Dart running for 54 yards and Jayden Daniels picking up 69 yards in one half before he was hurt. Now they get to see Lamar Jackson, who has 74 yards rushing and a touchdown this season."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Nikhil Mehta: "On Sunday in Brazil, the NFL's worst rushing defense against quarterbacks will go up against the most dangerous rushing quarterback in league history. Hammer, meet nail. Lamar Jackson has gashed the Cowboys on the ground before. In their previous two matchups, he has racked up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries (6.7 yards per carry) – not to mention a 120.44 passer rating, 9.03 yards per attempt, and three more scores through the air."

How much of a factor will field conditions be?

Yahoo! Sports’ Frank Schwab: "The fear is the turf at Maracanã Stadium. There was enough concern that the NFL's field director commented on it this week to ESPN and said the league isn't concerned. That doesn't mean it will be a perfect surface or close to it. There has been a lot of rain in Rio de Janeiro over the past six weeks and soccer players have complained about the turf. For two fast offenses, that could be a big factor."

If field conditions are poor, it's to the Cowboy's advantage.

USA Today’s Nate Davis: "The field conditions at Maracanã Stadium could be a wild card, potentially more so for a player like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, whose dual-threat danger is so reliant on his cutting ability. Could be a matchup with some unique X-factors in play."

The Ravens defense had trouble stopping the Saints on third down, and it won't get easier this week.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "The Ravens' focus is to get the Cowboys offense off the field after Baltimore allowed the Saints to convert four third-and-longs on Sunday. It will be a major challenge against QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who lead the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (68.2%)."

Getting pressure on Prescott is crucial.