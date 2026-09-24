Nnamdi Madubuike Talks About Whether He's Ready to Make His Debut

The Ravens would love to get their interior disruptor back against a potent Cowboys offense. Madubuike led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks in 2023. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver called him a "force multiplier" and said he could tell Madubuike was "feeling free" and "playing with some comfort" at practice on Wednesday.

"I have seen a guy who is responding just like most players coming back from injury," Weaver said. "You have to knock off some rust, you have to gain confidence, and as you do, you just feel more comfortable and you feel like your old self, and that is exactly what I have seen out of him.