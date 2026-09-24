Nnamdi Madubuike Talks About Whether He's Ready to Make His Debut

Ravens All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike feels closer to a return to game action every day.
Will that day be Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro?
That may be the final mystery in Madubuike's year-long odyssey back to football since suffering a season-ending neck injury last year.
Madubuike is a full practice participant this week for the first time since the injury. He's said he's working on getting his timing down with the other starters in Baltimore's front seven. Madubuike said he "felt way faster" Thursday than he did even on Wednesday.
But when asked whether he'll make his much-anticipated debut against the Cowboys, Madubuike didn't give a definitive answer.
"I'm working out every day to continue to keep getting better. So, you know, we'll see," Madubuike said. "But I'm in a good place and coaches feel so too, so just taking just one day at a time. But I feel great."
Madubuike and the Ravens have taken his return slowly. He was on the field on the first day of training camp but only went through team stretches. He didn't return to team drills until Sept. 3. While practicing in full is the next step, it's not full-game contact. But Madubuike isn't shying away from it.
"Football, it's been a contact sport since the beginning of time, so I know that's what comes with it," Madubuike said. "Over time, obviously earlier in OTAs and all that stuff, I was still getting better, healing up. But as time has progressed, I've gotten better and better every day like I've been telling y'all. And the contact is just — it's what I do. I'm in the trenches. So the contact has been great. I love it."
The Ravens would love to get their interior disruptor back against a potent Cowboys offense. Madubuike led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks in 2023. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver called him a "force multiplier" and said he could tell Madubuike was "feeling free" and "playing with some comfort" at practice on Wednesday.
"I have seen a guy who is responding just like most players coming back from injury," Weaver said. "You have to knock off some rust, you have to gain confidence, and as you do, you just feel more comfortable and you feel like your old self, and that is exactly what I have seen out of him.
"I gave him the old Jerry Maguire line. I go, 'You complete me! You make me whole!' So, I am just excited to see him play. I know all his teammates are excited for him to go out there and play just because they have seen the work that has been put forth to get to this point."
Madubuike went on the shelf starting with the Ravens' third game last season. He could come off it for Baltimore's third game this year, and there are few bigger stages than in Brazil against the Cowboys.
When the Ravens didn't put Madubuike on injured reserve to start the season, it was because they anticipated him playing at some point in the first four games. There are two games left.
"It's been one unique journey," Madubuike said. "But I'm so happy just to be out there with the guys in practice and when the time is right, I'll be out there in the game and playing with the guys and dominating and doing what we do."