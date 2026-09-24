Zay Flowers Still Not Practicing Before Ravens Fly to Rio

Ravens top receiver Zay Flowers is still not practicing ahead of the team's flight to Rio de Janeiro to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Flowers has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis. The Ravens scored four touchdowns on five drives when he was on the field. They have scored three touchdowns on 16 drives since.

Flowers jogged onto the field in street clothes and briefly spoke with Head Coach Jesse Minter but then went back inside.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) is also not practicing for a second straight day. Stanley was forced to the sideline in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' loss to the New Orleans Saints, thrusting second-year backup Carson Vinson into action.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) are on the field after going through their first full practice on Wednesday, giving more hope that they could make their season debuts.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell also returned to practice after having a rest day.