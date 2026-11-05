Five Things to Know About the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's defense has been extremely productive as well.

No team has been better at stopping the run than Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed league lows in yards per carry (3.4) and total rushing yards (542). They haven't allowed a 75-yard rusher since January 2025. Even more impressive is the fact that they line up in light boxes at a higher rate than league average, meaning that they haven't usually committed extra defenders to stopping the run and are still doing so effectively.

However, that might change going forward, as they sustained a huge loss on Sunday when defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, their best run defender, went down with a season-ending torn quad.

Jacksonville's pass rush has also been solid. It has the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL since Week 5 and generates pressure on just over half its reps when sending five or more rushers at the quarterback. Against the Ravens, the Bills blitzed at their highest rate since 2021 and were largely successful at getting in Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano's grills, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile cranks up the pressure on Thursday night.