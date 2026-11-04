Reports: Tyler Huntley's Toe Injury Is Season Ending

The report on Huntley is another tough development in Baltimore's quarterback room that has been reshuffled after multiple injuries during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Huntley was injured in Buffalo after he replaced Lamar Jackson, who suffered a right thumb injury on Baltimore's first offensive play from scrimmage. Jackson, who will require surgery, is headed for injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games.

Minter announced Tuesday that undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will start for the Ravens on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fagnano is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Buffalo, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Baltimore signed Kedon Slovis to the 53-man roster off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Tuesday and brought back Austin Reed to the practice squad on Monday, adding depth to the quarterback room. Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the Ravens, while Slovis played under Ravens Quarterback Coach Israel Woolfork when they were with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Huntley made three starts this season when Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old veteran led Baltimore to a 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, leading a game-tying touchdown drive late in regulation that set up the win. He and the Ravens lost his following two starts against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley saw action in five games this season, completing 76 of 110 passes (69.1%) for 727 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 76 yards and another touchdown.